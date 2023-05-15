Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 8:03 PM ETWidePoint Corporation (WYY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.31K Followers

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jin Kang - Chief Executive Officer & President

Jason Holloway - Chief Revenue Officer

Robert George - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to WidePoint's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Ali, and I will be your operator for today's call.

Joining us for today's presentation are WidePoint's President and CEO, Jin Kang; Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Holloway; and Chief Financial Officer, Robert George. Following their remarks, we will open up the call for questions from WidePoint's publishing analysts and investors. If your questions were not taken today and you would like additional information, please contact WidePoint's Investor Relations team at wyy@gatewayir.com.

Before we begin the call, I would like to provide WidePoint's safe harbor statement that includes cautions regarding forward-looking statements made during this call. The matters discussed in this conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of WidePoint Corporation. That involves risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties are described in the company's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Finally, I would like to remind everyone that this call will be made available for replay via a link in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.widepoint.com.

Now I would like to turn the call over to WidePoint's President and CEO, Mr. Jin Kang. Sir, please proceed.

Jin Kang

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon to everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review our financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. We concluded Q1 much better than we had anticipated, both quantitatively and qualitatively. A big contributing factor to our stronger-than-expected Q1 was due to sales deals

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.