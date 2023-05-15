Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 8:16 PM ETAstra Space, Inc. (ASTR)
Start Time: 16:30 January 1, 0000 4:57 PM ET

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

May 15, 2023, 16:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Kemp - Founder, Chairman and CEO

Axel Martinez - CFO

Martin Attiq - Chief Business Officer

Andrew Hsiung - VP, Strategic Finance and Capital Markets

Conference Call Participants

Edison Yu - Deutsche Bank

Andre Madrid - Bank of America

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Astra's First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Andrew Hsiung, VP of Strategic Finance and Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Andrew Hsiung

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Astra's first quarter 2023 results call. After the market closed, we released our financial results. The press release is available on the SEC's Web site and our Investor Relations Web site at investor.astra.com. A supplemental presentation related to our results can also be found on the Investor Relations section of our Web site. This teleconference is also being broadcast over the Internet and will be archived and available on our Investor Relations Web site.

During our call today, we will reference non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe to be useful to investors as our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures to plan, monitor and evaluate our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items and should not be considered as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures. Astra's methods of computing these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A description of these items along with the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our results release.

