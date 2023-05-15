AXA SA (AXAHY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
May 15, 2023 8:24 PM ETAXA SA (AXAHY), AXAHF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.31K Followers

AXA SA (OTCQX:AXAHY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anu Venkataraman - Head IR

Alban de Mailly Nesle - Group Chief Financial Officer

Grégoire de Montchalin - Group Chief Accounting and Reporting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Sinclair - Bank of America

Peter Eliot - Kepler Cheuvreux

William Hardcastle - UBS

Farooq Hanif - JPMorgan

William Hawkins - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Henry Heathfield - Morningstar Inc.

Michael Huttner - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co.

Andrew Crean - Autonomous

Dominic O'Mahony - BNP Paribas Exane

Benoit Valleaux - ODDO BHF

Anu Venkataraman

Good morning, and welcome to AXA's First Quarter Analyst and Investor Call. In today's call, our Group CFO, Alban de Mailly, will cover two topics. In addition to commenting on the activity indicators for the first 3 months of '23, Alban will also review the highlights of 2022 financial information restated under IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 that we also published this morning.

In order to enable you to better assess the group's earnings trajectory under the new accounting standards, we're also providing on an exceptional basis and underlying earnings target for '23. This outlook is unaudited and subject to several key assumptions. Please review the disclaimer slide of the presentation for important qualifying information. After the presentation, our Group Chief Accounting and Reporting Officer, Grégoire de Montchalin, will join Alban to take your questions.

And with that, let me hand over to Alban.

Alban de Mailly Nesle

Many thanks, Anu, and good morning to all of you. Thank you for joining the call today. So as you see, it's slightly different from our usual quarterly calls. Because as Anu said, we will cover two topics to today. And therefore, we prepared a small presentation, and we will spend a bit more time so that you have enough time for your

