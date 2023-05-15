Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 8:45 PM ETSTRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.31K Followers

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bob Moccia - Chief Executive Officer

Chris Lesovitz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the STRATA Skin Sciences First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation [Operator Instructions]. Please note this conference is being recorded.

Joining on today's call will be Bob Moccia, Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Lesovitz, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, STRATA released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that do not relate to matters of historical facts or relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to our operating trends and future financial performance are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements.

For a list and description of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the SEC including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. This conference call

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.