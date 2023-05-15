Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Thesis

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) designs and markets clothes and accessories such as handbags, leather goods, footwear, fragrance, jewelry, etc. TPR reported its 3Q23 results last week, which I thought was very strong especially with the solid international growth momentum. The company, in particular, saw more rapid expansion in China and Japan than had been predicted. There has been some slowing in North America after January, but I attribute that to the generally weaker consumer macro backdrop rather than any fundamental changes to TPR. In my opinion, TPR's market dominance, global reach, shrewd operational prowess, and strong innovation pipeline will all continue to fuel the company's success. Although I anticipate that uncertain consumer demand in North America will have a short-term negative impact on results, I believe that other upside catalysts, such as continued growth in China and a resurgence in tourism, will help to counteract this. I recommend a buy recommendation, but it's important to keep in mind that the current situation in North America could cause volatility in the near term.

3Q23 highlights

TPR achieved a commendable growth in revenues, with a 5% year-on-year increase in reported figures and a robust 9% growth in foreign exchange-neutral terms. This growth was primarily driven by the Direct-to-Consumer [DTC] segment, which experienced a remarkable 10% growth fx-neutral. However, the wholesale revenue component witnessed a decline of 7% compared to the previous year, reflecting a mixed performance across markets. While International markets contributed to growth, North America experienced a decline. In terms of profitability, TPR demonstrated positive developments. The gross profit margin for 3Q23 exhibited a significant expansion of 29bps. This improvement can be attributed to operational enhancements and lower freight expenses.

China

Due to China's strong recovery in recent months, management increased the FY23 guide in 3Q23 earnings after lowering it in the previous quarter. In particular, China grew by 20% in 3Q23 due to a surge in traffic brought on by an increase in domestic travel within China, resulting in double-digit growth in online, physical, and wholesale sales throughout the region. This was well above my expectations. I am honestly amazed by the growth in China, especially after the guide down. With this new data point, and the notion that tourism is in the early stages of a recovery, I believe China is going to be a solid earnings drive for TPR in the foreseeable future. The fact that management anticipates a 50% increase in fx-neutral growth in China in 4Q23 is, in my opinion, indicative of an accelerating underlying demand trend. This is an increase in revenue over not only the previous year, but also the highest point in FY21. Furthermore, I think TPR is in a good position to figure out the most effective means of capturing demand because of its vast operating experience in China and the strong positioning of the Coach brand. Since China's digital sales penetration is still lower than the business average, this is an area that I expect TPR to continue investing in.

North America

North America was the weak performing region this quarter. Management is forecasting a negative mid-single-digit growth rate for 4Q23, which is in line with the trend rate seen thus far this quarter. The problem in North America, in my opinion, has nothing to do with TPR brands but rather with a general slowdown in consumer spending. With the sharp increase in cost of living (inflation), it just makes sense for consumers to cut back on discretionary spending and to prepare for a possible hard landing. I believe the fate of TPR’s North America performance is likely to be tied to the macro environment in the short-term but think it should continue to grow comfortably above GDP levels in the long run.

Long-term outlook

Looking farther out, the management is positive about the plan of achieving at least $5 in EPS. In my opinion, this is doable thanks to TPR's globally diversified business model and methodical approach to operations. For the latter, it is particularly impressive that TPR has maintained gross margin expansion despite the shaky demand environment. Due to North America's moderate growth in the near term, management did note that the path to $5 in EPS would be back-end weighted to FY25. Gross margin expansion is the most important metric to keep an eye on, and I anticipate that it will be driven by freight cost recapture and growth in China. TPR's commitment to innovation should also create new opportunities for expanding the company's bottom line. Management has noted the success of Coach's ready-to-wear for both sexes, particularly the brand's outerwear, as evidence that TPR is still a driving force in non-handbag categories. Leather goods and the Gotham collection are largely responsible for the rapid growth of Coach Men's, which is now expanding at a double-digit clip. Strong overall handbag performance and consumer engagement were also fueled by new innovations introduced during the quarter. All in all, I am positive about the long-term outlook.

Conclusion

TPR demonstrated strong performance in its 3Q23 results, driven by solid international growth, particularly in China and Japan. While North America experienced a slowdown in consumer spending, I attribute it to the overall weaker macro backdrop rather than any fundamental changes to TPR. Despite the short-term challenges, I recommend a buy rating for TPR stock, considering the upside catalysts of growth in China and a resurgence in tourism. Importantly, the long-term outlook remains positive, with a good path towards >$5 EPS.