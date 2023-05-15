Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 9:11 PM ETOnconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.31K Followers

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bruce Mackle - Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors

Steven Fruchtman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Saunders - Interim Chief Medical Officer

Mark Guerin - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Ahu Demir - Ladenburg Thalmann

Robert LeBoyer - Noble Life Science Partners

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Onconova Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, we will hold a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, May 15, 2023.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Bruce Mackle of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead, Bruce.

Bruce Mackle

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Onconova's first quarter 2023 financial results and business update conference call. Earlier this afternoon, Onconova issued a press release reporting its financial results and business progress. If you have not yet seen this press release, it is available in the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at onconova.com.

Following my introduction, we will hear from Onconova's President and CEO, Dr. Steve Fruchtman; Interim Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Michael Saunders; and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Guerin. Onconova's VP of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance, Fred Frullo, will also be available during the Q&A session following the prepared remarks.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that statements made during this conference call will include forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.