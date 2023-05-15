Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 9:32 PM ETStryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX), SNAXW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.31K Followers

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sandy Martin - IR, Three Part Advisors, LLC

Chris Boever - Chief Executive Officer

Alex Hawkins - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Stryve Foods First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Sandy Martin, Three Part Advisors to make introductions and read the Safe Harbor Statement. Please go ahead.

Sandy Martin

Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Stryve Foods first quarter earnings conference call. With me today are Stryve's Chief Executive Officer, Chris Boever; and Chief Financial Officer, Alex Hawkins.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon them. We do not undertake to update these forward-looking statements at a later date, and they refer only to today.

In addition, today's call will include a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to and not a substitute for GAAP financial measures. We refer you to the reconciliation of non-GAAP to the nearest GAAP measure included in today's earnings press release

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.