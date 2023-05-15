Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PRBZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:PRBZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

George Paleologou - President & Chief Executive Officer

Will Kalutycz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Martin Landry - Stifel GMP

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

John Zamparo - CIBC

Derek Lessard - TD Cowen

Chris Li - Desjardins

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Premium Brands Holdings Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us on today's call, we have from Permian Brands, George Paleologou, CEO and President; and Will Kalutycz, CFO. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Monday, May 15, 2023.

I would now like to turn the call over to George Paleologou, CEO and President of Premium Brands. Please go ahead.

George Paleologou

Thank you, Julie. And thank you for joining us today. With me here today is our CFO, Will Kalutycz. Our presentation will follow the deck that was posted on our website this morning. We're now on slide 4, which outlines certain key highlights for the quarter. Results for the quarter were on plan as industry headwinds subsided. Our overall volume growth for the quarter was within our targeted range of 4% to 6%. However, the majority of the growth came from the foodservice channel as out-of-home dining returned and food traffic in retail slowed down somewhat. Consumers have resumed their regular activities. They're spending more time at the office downtown. They're traveling more for business and pleasure and they're consuming more food at QSR and in white table cloth dining establishments. This, of course, means that they're eating and entertaining a little less at home.

