Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 9:45 PM ETTerran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.31K Followers

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Siegmann - Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Marc Bell - Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Gary Hobart - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andre Madrid - Bank of America

Mike Crawford - B. Riley Securities

Greg Konrad - Jefferies

Erik Rasmussen - Stifel

Robert Spingarn - Melius Research

Gene Inger - Inger & Company

James Byron - Ostrowski Investment Management

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Terran Orbital First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Elliott and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to hand over to Jonathan Siegmann, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. The floor is yours, please go ahead.

Jonathan Siegmann

Thank you, Elliott. Good morning, everyone, thank you for joining Terran Orbital's first quarter 2023 earnings call. With me this morning are Marc Bell, Co-Founder and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Terran Orbital Corporation; and Gary Hobart, Chief Financial Officer of Terran Orbital Corporation. Marc will provide a business update and highlights for the past quarter, and then Gary will review the quarterly results. Terran Orbital’s executive team will then be available to answer your questions.

During today's call, we may make certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements made on this call. For more information about these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, each of which can be found on our website, www.terranorbital.com. Readers are cautioned not to put any undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements that may be discussed

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.