Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

5 Reasons Why Oil Volatility Remains Elevated

May 15, 2023 10:57 PM ETDBE, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX
CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.38K Followers

Summary

  • At the beginning of April 2023, WTI Crude Oil surged by $5 in one day to over $80 per barrel as OPEC+ announced production cuts.
  • After that, oil fell back, and by early May had dropped below $70 per barrel.
  • Russian oil production remains high despite sanctions, with sales moving away from Europe and toward China and India.

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

By Blu Putnam

The oil market has been volatile. At the beginning of April 2023, WTI Crude Oil surged by $5 in one day to over $80 per barrel as OPEC+ announced production cuts. After that, oil fell back, and by early May had dropped below $70 per barrel.

WTI Crude Oil nearby futures

Several factors explain why the announced production cuts from OPEC+ have not worked to sustain a higher price for oil.

First, Russia is still pumping oil as fast as it can because it needs the money to sustain its invasion of Ukraine. The Russians sell much of their oil to India and China at very steep discounts to prevailing world prices. The availability of inexpensive Russian oil has helped China to resume its upward economic growth path in 2023 as it recovers from its zero-COVID policy of 2022 without pushing up the price of oil. China also has large buffer stocks of many commodities, so faster growth in China tends to lead to increases in demand for oil by as much as a year out.

China Real GDP

Then, there is the possibility of a U.S. recession, which has only been enhanced by the debt ceiling debate, combined with the lagged effects of the recent banking turmoil and the Federal Reserve’s push to get short-term interest rates to 5% from near zero at the beginning of 2022.

U.S. Real GDP

So far, at least, weak global demand has overwhelmed attempts by OPEC+ to push prices higher. Some new demand may arrive soon if the United States accelerates refilling its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but for now, considerable uncertainty over the future oil price prevails given the economic concerns.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.38K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.