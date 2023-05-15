Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
XP Inc. (XP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 10:10 PM ETXP Inc. (XP)
XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andre Martins - Head of IR

Thiago Maffra - CEO

Bruno Constantino - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs

Mario Pierry - BofA Global Research

Geoff Elliott - Autonomous Research

Olavo Arthuzo - UBS

Neha Agarwala - HSBC

Marcelo Telles - Credit Suisse

Andre Martins

Good afternoon, and welcome to XP Inc.'s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I'm Andre Martins, Head of Investor Relations. And with me are our CEO, Thiago Maffra; and our CFO, Bruno Constantino, who will be available for the Q&A section.

I kindly ask you to refer to the legal disclaimer section on the beginning of our presentation about forward-looking statements. Additional information on forward-looking statements can be found on the SEC filings section of our website. It's important to remind that this call has a translation option to Portuguese. And the participants who want to ask questions may raise their hands on the Zoom tool.

Now I'll pass over to Thiago Maffra, who will deliver the opening remarks.

Thiago Maffra

Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us today. I want to begin today's call with a few comments about the first quarter, our outlook for 2023 and our longer-term positioning. Then I will turn it over to our CFO Bruno, who will present Q1 results in more detail.

So let's start with our quarterly performance. As you all know, the macroeconomic outlook remains challenging. In Brazil, we continue to face a high interest rate environment similar to other economies around the world. In addition, a large Brazilian corporate filed for bankruptcy in the quarter causing important loss for its investors, creditors and bondholders.

As a result, capital markets and corporate credit remain under pressure, which has

