Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Synthetic Fuels Could Be The Answer To Shipping's Net-Zero Goals, But Don't Count On Them Yet

May 15, 2023 11:31 PM ETHJEN, HYDR, DBE, JJE, JJETF, UNG, UNL, GAZ, UGAZF
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.9K Followers

Summary

  • Synthetic fuels could be the technology fix that shipping needs because they promise the possibility of reaching zero-emission targets.
  • But they’re costly and lose more energy than fossil fuels.
  • However, as the world tries to reach net-zero goals, shipping companies may have little choice but to use them more; after all, there are very few alternatives.

Oil Tankers on the Mississippi

Art Wager

By Gerben Hieminga, Senior Sector Economist and Rico Luman, Senior Sector Economist

Shipping's hard-to-abate sustainability dilemmas

Here’s the dilemma: shipping accounts for 90% of goods transported around the world, and it’s also the most energy-efficient mode of international freight transport. But

Global emissions from international shipping in megatons of CO2-equivalents

Fossil Fuels

Different methods of hydrogen production

Green synthetic fuels are currently a lot more expensive compared to fossil fuels

Synthetic fuels require ships to refuel more often given a certain tank size

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.9K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.