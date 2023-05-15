Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 10:43 PM ETDuos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT)
Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chuck Ferry - CEO & Director

Andrew Murphy - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Edward Woo - Ascendiant Capital

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to Duos Technologies First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us for today's call are Duos' CEO, Chuck Ferry, and CFO, Andrew Murphy. Following their remarks, we will open the line for your questions. Then, before we conclude today's call, I'll provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Duos’ CEO, Chuck Ferry. Sir, please proceed.

Chuck Ferry

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the first quarter as well as other operational highlights. A copy of the press release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website. I encourage all listeners to view that release as well as our 10-Q filing with the SEC to better understand some of the details we'll be discussing during our call.

Now, let's get started. We began the year building on the significant momentum we've generated over the past several quarters which has us on track to deliver on our financial and operational goals for 2023. In the first quarter, we increased revenues 84% to $2.64 million and gross margin 142% to $537,000. Additionally, over the last 12 months we've generated approximately $16.2 million in revenues underscoring our ability to deliver long-term performance over a sustained period and outside of quarterly fluctuations. Growth during the time has come from a diversified pool of new customer contracts, add-on sales to existing agreements, and an increasing stream of recurring revenues as we expand our customer base as well as the breadth of our

