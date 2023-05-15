Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.32K Followers

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Oliver - Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations

Gene Sheridan - Chief Executive Officer

Ron Shelton - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Kevin Cassidy - Rosenblatt Securities

Tristan Gerra - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Ross Kesselman - CJS Securities

Natalia Winkler - Jefferies Group LLC

Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Emma, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the Navitas Semiconductor First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Stephen Oliver, Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Stephen Oliver

Good afternoon, everyone. I’m Stephen Oliver, Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations. Thank you for joining Navitas Semiconductor’s first quarter 2023 results conference call. I’m joined today by Gene Sheridan, our Chairman, President, CEO and Co-Founder; and Ron Shelton, our CFO and Treasurer.

A replay of this webcast will be available on our website approximately 1-hour following this conference call, and the recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call. Additional information related to our business is also posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Our earnings release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our first quarter earnings release and also posted on our website in the Investor Relations section.

In this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements about future events or about the future

