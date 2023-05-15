Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.32K Followers

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark LaVerghetta - VP, Corporate Finance and Communications

Mark Jensen - Chairman and CEO

Kirk Taylor - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Heiko Ihle - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the American Resources Corporation’s First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions and comments following the presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host Mark LaVerghetta. Sir, the floor is yours.

Mark LaVerghetta

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. On behalf of American Resources Corporation, I would like to welcome everyone to our first quarter 2023 conference call and business update. Even though we conducted our conference call update just about six weeks ago, we always welcome this opportunity to provide an update on our business and discuss our accomplishments and also discuss how we uniquely positioned within the markets we serve, for our American Carbon, American Metals, and our ReElement Technologies division.

That being said, we will provide some incremental update since our last call and then get into a question-and-answers part of the call. Also on the call with me today is Mark Jensen, American Resources’ Chairman and CEO; and Kirk Taylor, our Chief Financial Officer.

Now before we kick it off, I'd like to remind everyone of our normal cautionary statement. Certain statements discussed on today’s call constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.