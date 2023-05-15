Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Celcuity Inc. (CELC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 10:47 PM ETCelcuity Inc. (CELC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.32K Followers

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Uhl - ICR Westwicke, IR

Brian Sullivan - CEO and Co-Founder

Vicky Hahne - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Nicholas Lorusso - Cowen and Company

Rohit Bhasin - Needham & Company

Alex Nowak - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Celcuity First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Robert Uhl with ICR Westwicke. Please go ahead.

Robert Uhl

Thank you, operator and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Thank you for joining us to review Celcuity's first quarter 2023 financial results and business update. Earlier today, Celcuity released financial results for the first quarter ending March 31st, 2023. The press release can be found on the Investors section of the website.

Joining me on the call today are Brian Sullivan, Celcuity's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder; Vicky Hahne, Chief Financial Officer; as well as Igor Gorbatchevsky, Chief Medical Officer, who will be available during Q&A.

Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that our comments today will include some forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which are outlined in today's press release and in our reports and filings with the SEC.

Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and their implications involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected.

On this call, we will also refer to non-GAAP financial

