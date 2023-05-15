Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (GDNSF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.32K Followers

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:GDNSF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sam Gibbons - VP, IR

Josh Rosen - Interim CEO

Amber Shimpa - President; CEO, Vireo Health of Minnesota

John Heller - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Good day everyone. Welcome to the Goodness Growth Holdings' First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Mr. Sam Gibbons. Please go ahead sir.

Sam Gibbons

Thank you, Lisa, and thanks to everyone for joining us. With me on today's call are our Interim Chief Executive Officer, Josh Rosen; our Chief Financial Officer, John Heller; and our President, Amber Shimpa.

Today's conference call is being webcast live from the Investor Relations section of our website. Dial-in and webcast details for the call have also been provided in today's earnings release, which is also available on our website.

Before we get started, we'd like to remind everyone that today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of US and Canadian securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events and those described in such forward-looking statements. For more information on forward-looking statements, please refer to the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements in today's earnings release.

I'll now hand the call over to Josh.

Josh Rosen

All right. Thanks Sam and thanks everyone for joining us this afternoon. I'll begin today with some reminders on our operating strategy for the year and highlights from the first quarter, then Amber will run through our KPIs and some state level updates, before we pass the call to John for a review of the financials and balance sheet.

