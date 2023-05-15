sturti/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Summary

A short-term consolidation in the market valuation of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has opened a unique buying point in my estimation. I am a buyer of ACHC and outlined the case back in November last year, reiterating the stance again in February. As a reminder, the buy thesis presented here is underlined by:

ACHC's consistent top-line growth on sequential and annual bases. Most importantly, this growth in income is persistently observed in same-store turnover, indicating strength in its capital investment strategy in facility expansion and adding de novo facilities to its portfolio. Investor confidence remains high in mental health companies evidenced in deal sizes and valuations in the sector. As mentioned in the last publication, "average post-deal valuations lifted to $418mm in FY22', up from $182mm in FY20". ACHC is outpacing the sector's projected expansion rates of 3.5%/year into 2030 as well, sporting 25% 5-year compounding growth in annual FCF. Outstanding profitability measures that are well ahead of comparable peers within the broad industry.

ACHC's share price looks to have potentially found a near-term bottom after the release of its Q1 FY'22 numbers last month. It booked another 14% YoY growth in sales and 12% lift in earnings, beating consensus estimates at the top and bottom lines.

The transparency around ACHC's future capital investment and growth strategies is perhaps what is most welcomed at this point. The firm has 5 growth "pathways" currently feeding arterial bloody supply to its business pump. Each of these involves strategic incremental investments and must be scrutinized heavily to demonstrate the value on offer, and thus, the potential mispricing of expectations when it comes to ACHC's current market value vs. intrinsic valuation. Net-net, I reiterate that ACHC stock is a buy with a $83 price target.

Fig. 1 - ACHC long-term price performance.

Data: Updata

Capital recycling into additional market value

ACHC's latest numbers reveal plenty on its capital spending plans going forward. Starting with the quarter, the company's financial performance is evident. Quarterly revenue again lifted 14% YoY to $704mm, underlined by demand/volumes versus pricing. The $87mm yearly change ($0.95/share) came with a $32mm ($0.35/share) decrease in operating cash flow, secondary to higher NWC requirements and more net operating assets. Most importantly, the same-facility revenue was up 13% YoY, along with 6.5% upside in patient days. The crux of the debate can be separated into two factors for ACHC, in my opinion.

1. Profitability

Looking down the P&L, eyes are immediately drawn to the firm's 42.5% gross margin. I'd note this is a 24% step below the sector, illustrating the high cost of ACHC's revenues. Not uncommon in service-based healthcare. This could prove to be a risk down the line, and would, on face value, suggest ACHC has a difficult time making money relative to other names within the industry. Indeed, the gross number seen in GAAP reporting gives us insights to this – but a more thoughtful analysis is needed.

Profitability can also be seen as a function of capital productivity. This is a more relevant view of profitability:

Capital is provided to the business by investors (debt, equity, hybrids, etc.);

This capital in turn is invested by the company into productive assets that generate future economic value for the company;

The business, and therefore investors, see a return on its/their capital based on the cash flows (profits) produced from each asset;

Moreover, firms retain, then recycle capital back into the business from the profits they generate.

Thus, a measure of profitability scaled against asset growth is in order. And rightly so. Looking at gross profit generated relative to total assets, ACHC produced ~300bps margin upside from Q1 FY'21–Q1 FY'23, using TTM figures (TTM Q1 FY'21 gross / Q1 assets = 19%, versus TTM Q1 FY'23 gross / Q1 assets = 22.7%). In addition, the quarter-on-quarter changes in gross profitability (gross profit/assets) has been more accretive than gross margin delta since 2021. This, as productive assets continue ratcheting higher. I'd note that CapEx is at 11.6% trailing sales signifying the magnitude of investment in ACHC's hands. For this hefty investment effort, investors have recognized 5.5% trailing ROA and 10.3% return on their at the time of writing.

Fig. 2

Data: Author, ACHC 10-Q's

Fig. 3

Data: Author, ACHC 10-Q's

2. Capital recycling to create value

As you'll see, capital productivity is a key fact in the ACHC investment debate. The talk of recycled earnings and profit growth segues into the firm's 5-step growth pathway. FY'23 ambitions are bold – another 670 beds, 2 de novos, 6 CTC's and 2 joint ventures are expected this year if all goes without delay.

You get a crystal ball of how ACHC manages its capital to create shareholder value with each growth pillar, namely:

Facility expansions. This is the most effective growth multiplier for ACHC. It added 106 beds in Q1, and is on track to add another 300 beds by end of FY'23. Development of de novos to underserved behavioural health markets. To that, ACHC is stepping up the pace of its de novo openings from 1 to 2 per year in 2023. It will open a 106 bed facility in Chicago and 80-bed site in California this year. Not only that, it has expanded its network of comprehensive treatment centres ("CTCs") to 151 and will look to add another 6 sites this year. The third pillar integrates joint ventures into the growth strategy. It now has 19 JVs across the U.S., 9 operational and another 10 in the pipeline. M&A is also expected to be a growth driver. It will continue the search for selective acquisitions. This could also be the risk of the 5 pathways, in my opinion. Adding value to the existing patient base. I'm informed that ACHC has priority on extending its scope of care to achieve this.

Collectively, these measures are projected to generate $2.88Bn in turnover this year on adj. EBITDA of $675mm at the upper end of range. This would call for ~6–7% YoY growth at the top-line. My numbers are a little cooler at 3-4% growth in revenues, to produce $416mm in post-tax earnings for FY'23. Hence, management's forecasts would be a welcomed upside surprise.

Question is, what (if any), value can investors expect with the stipulated growth ranges, underscored by ACHC's 5-pillar growth plan. Once again, historical evidence, combined with thoughtful analysis of the future, is required to make a judgement on this. Consider these points:

The market is a fairly good judge of intrinsic value over time. If a corporation can increase the value of $1 more efficiently in its hands versus the market, investors will typically pay a higher market valuation, as it is creating value above the hurdle.

The opposite is also true.

Thinking in first principles, it all boils back to returns on capital.

A historical view of ACHC's capital pooling on a rolling TTM basis from Q3 FY'20 to Q1'FY23 is observed in Figure 4. Forecasts for 2023 remainder are also shown, along with the company's periodic market cap at the end of each period. Retained capital is shown via retained earnings, signifying the capital withheld from investors, and put to use in the business instead. As of Q1 FY'23, the firm has retained $219mm in TTM earnings. The total capital provided by investors (equity, debt, etc.) is also observed, and amounted to $4.3Bn in Q1. Capital at risk, or invested capital, illustrates where the retained profits and capital provided have been put to use, via the book value of ACHC's investments, with and without goodwill. The thinking is to penalise the firm for goodwill as it is a transfer of wealth to the target firm. However, it is also a non-operating/productive asset, and could do with exclusion.

ACHC had $4.7Bn at risk in Q1, or 110% of total capital provided. During the quarter, it also invested 68% of the capital it retained from Q4, generating $377mm in TTM NOPAT. You'll note that, over the 2-years from Q3 2020, it has pared back its capital charge by $204mm but grown post-tax earnings incrementally by $85mm. This tells me capital intensity has shrunk, evidenced with invested capital turnover up from 0.8x turnover to 1.0x in this timeframe.

Fig. 4

Data: Author, ACHC

Figure 5 shows the corresponding economic earnings ACHC generated on its capital at risk, on a rolling TTM basis from 2020–date. Economic earnings are the profit or loss produced by a firm's capital at risk, above or below the market's return. They tell a cleaner story about the economic characteristics of ACHC's business than the accounting earnings presented each quarter. Circling back to comments earlier, as an investor, you want capital to be more valuable in your business' hands than your own. Looking entirely from an investors lens, your company is simply a conduit to the assets and cash (capital) it owns and produces respectively. In that regard:

If the firm can turn $1 of capital investment into ≥$1 market valuation, there's something of value there.

Further, if you can invest $1 at 10-12% over the long-term yourself, that's the hurdle rate. Alas, your company better be generating at least 10–12% or more on its own investments in order to create valuation upside.

Generally speaking, it will only achieve this if it generates a profit on its capital investments above that hurdle rate. In this example, $1 compounds faster in the company's hands than at benchmark at 10–12%.

The spread above/below this rate illustrates the value created/destroyed each period.

Thankfully, for ACHC, economic earnings are positive, hitting 3.5–4% in the last 2 quarters [Figure 5]. They are seen graphically in Figure 6. Note, these numbers look at ACHC's returns on capital excluding goodwill. Including the goodwill booked each period, the results are less appealing. I am not concerned by this, because it is the operating assets under question in this analysis, but it is taken on notice nonetheless.

Looking ahead, I'd be looking for another 3–4% spread in ROIC above a 12% hurdle rate this year. This signifies the long-term return of the risk free rate and U.S. equity benchmark (UST 10-year + S&P 500 index LT return). Note, on retained capital, ACHC has recycled capital well, average >100% each period using TTM figures.

Fig. 5

Data: Author, ACHC

Fig. 6

Note: Invested Capital is adjusted for Goodwill. (Data: Author, ACHC 10-K's)

Final point to ACHC's growth strategy is that the effect of capital allocations towards existing and de novo facilities looks to be paying dividends [Figure 7]. Here, the incremental investments ACHC made each quarter were compared against the additional profit/loss in post-tax earnings, on a TTM basis. As noted, the returns on capital have been tremendously strong on an incremental basis.

This cannot be overlooked, as it suggests the new capital investments ACHC are marking each quarter are profitable. In many instances, they've either matched or outpaced the returns on existing capital. Thinking on a same-store basis, this tells me ACHC's new assets are more productive than historical ones – a major point of consideration. Subsequent to these returns, we've seen the company's intrinsic valuation compound (ROIC x reinvestment rate) at ~2-3% over the testing period, and could continue doing so going forward using my estimates.

Fig. 7

Data: Author, ACHC

The culmination of this data suggests ACHC is creating economic value for shareholders. You can see in Figure 8, the correlation in market price delta to the change in return on invested capital for ACHC. Rolling TTM periods are used to compare the change in market cap at the end of each period, relative to the market return produced from ACHC's ROIC. Therefore, I'd reason there could be a mispricing in the market's expectations (share price) to the economic reality (intrinsic value) going forward in my opinion.

Fig. 8

Data: Author, Market Data

Valuation

The health care sector is rated highly and the market has high expectations for it: 27x forward P/E, 21x forward EBIT and 2.8x book value. Whilst it trades highly, ACHC is priced at a discount to each of these numbers, at 21x forward earnings and 16x EBIT. This tells me one of two things – one, the sector is tremendously overpriced, and ACHC joins that bucket. Or, the market is expecting big things for both entities, well above the S&P 500.

Given the findings discussed here, along with the broader macro outlook, there's scope for a further re-rating in my opinion. Those in health care services have immediate pricing power as primary care providers, and reimbursements are often inflation-indexed. That, coupled with numerous opportunities to deploy capital at high rates of return. In that vein, whilst it may seem lofty, I am happy to continue adding to the long position paying the 16x multiple at this point in time. At 16x my FY'23 estimates, this pulls in to a $7.6Bn market value or $83/share valuation for ACHC's share price (16 x $477 / 92 = $83).

The market's view of ACHC's profitability is observed in Figure 9. Here, three valuation estimators are combined into one composite. The existing cap each period multiplied by the intrinsic value growth rate, the implied valuation from compounding at the ROIC, and a weighted average of both. It is then rolled forward 1-year to model the coming 12-months returns on a rolling basis.

As seen, the model implies a reversion of ACHC's market valuation to the mean, using my forward estimates. Earlier I mentioned the market is a good estimate of fair value over time. Using TTM periods, it would appear this is true for ACHC. It has converged to fair value 2x in 2021 and 2022 respectively, both resulting in cyclical downswings afterwards. With the current value gap, there is scope for ACHC to re-rate to the $7.5–$8Bn range by the end of 2023.

Fig. 9

Data: Author

In short

In summation, there is data to suggest ACHC can create future economic value for shareholders. Findings shown here illustrate the firm is rotating incremental investments into additional market value over time. This is tremendously important to see ACHC rate higher, given 1) the firm's 5-point growth pathway, and 2) the 21x forward earnings multiple assigned by the market. The high base means it will be a big effort to drive the numerator in ACHC's P/E higher. Net-net, my estimates point to a $7.5Bn–$8Bn market valuation by the end of this year, suggesting it can generate another $1–$1.5Bn in cap against $400–$500mm in incremental investment. I am looking forward to providing additional coverage. Rate buy, $83 price target.