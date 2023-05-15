Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Acadia Healthcare: Growth Pathway Converting Into Additional Market Value

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.82K Followers

Summary

  • There is data to suggest Acadia Healthcare can create future economic value for shareholders.
  • The firm is recycling capital well at rates above the market return, growing FCF and owner earnings in doing so.
  • Further, its capital investments have carried over into additional market valuation over time.
  • Net-net, reiterate buy at $83 price target.

hospital staff meeting

sturti/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Summary

A short-term consolidation in the market valuation of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has opened a unique buying point in my estimation. I am a buyer of ACHC and outlined the case back

4

Data: Updata

44

Data: Author, ACHC 10-Q's

r

Data: Author, ACHC 10-Q's

r

Data: Author, ACHC

r

Data: Author, ACHC

4

Note: Invested Capital is adjusted for Goodwill. (Data: Author, ACHC 10-K's)

r

Data: Author, ACHC

4

Data: Author, Market Data

44

Data: Author

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.82K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACHC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.