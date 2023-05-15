Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Beam Global (BEEM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 11:25 PM ETBeam Global (BEEM)
Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kathy McDermott - Chief Financial Officer

Desmond Wheatley - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President

Conference Call Participants

Tyler DiMatteo - BTIG

Christopher Souther - B.Riley

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research

Abhishek Sinha - Northland Capital

Tate Sullivan - Maxim Group

Chris Pierce - Needham & Company

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Beam Global First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to the Chief Financial Officer, Kathy McDermott. Please go ahead.

Kathy McDermott

Thanks, Joe. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in Beam Global 2023 first quarter conference call. We appreciate you joining us today and hearing an update on our business. Joining me is Desmond Wheatley, President, CEO and Chairman of Beam. Desmond will be providing an update on recent activities at Beam followed by a question-and-answer session.

But first, I'd like to communicate to you that during this call, management will be making forward-looking statements including statements that address team's expectations for future performance or operational results. Forward-looking statements involve risks and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. For more information about these risks, please refer to the risk factors described in Beam's most recent filed Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. The content of this call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, May 15, 2023. Except as required by law, Beam disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any information to reflect events or circumstances that occur after this call.

And next, I will provide you with the financial results

