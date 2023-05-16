Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

Nobody said investing was easy, and long-term PayPal (PYPL) investors know this first hand, having been through the highest of highs at $300 per share in 2021 to the present multi-year low of $62 that was last seen in 2017.

While the market appears to be overreacting to PayPal, conservative value hunters may want to look at other dirt cheap stocks that actually pay them for holding onto them.

This brings me to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), which is a technology giant that’s currently very inexpensive while paying investors a decent yield. In this article, I explore what makes HPE great long-term buy for income and upside potential.

Why HPE?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise widely considered to be a “legacy” technology company, but it’s greatly transformed itself since splitting from its consumer hardware division, HP Inc. (HPQ) back in 2015.

HPE now hails itself as a global edge-to-cloud company that helps companies to unlock the value of their data everywhere. This is supported by its wide offerings that include Cloud Services, Compute, AI, Intelligent Edge, and Storage. Over the trailing 12 months, HPE generated $29 billion in total revenue.

HPE continues to make good headway into transitioning to a hardware-as-a-service model. This is reflected by HPE achieving $1 billion in annualized revenue run-rate for the first time during Q1, driven by the market-leading hybrid cloud platform, HPE GreenLake. As shown below, HPE has grown its annualized recurring revenue every quarter over the past 2 years.

Investor Presentation

Moreover, HPE is seeing strong growth across its platforms, with Intelligent Edge and High Performance Compute & AI seeing 25% and 34% YoY revenue growth, respectively, during the first quarter. Storage revenue was up by 5% YoY and importantly, Compute, which is HPE's largest segment, saw 14% YoY revenue growth (19% excluding currency effects). As shown below, HPE saw overall growth in both revenue and profitability.

Investor Presentation

Also encouraging, Compute's operating profit margin improved by a robust 360 basis points over the prior year period to 17.6%. As shown below, HPE scores an overall A- Profitability rating compared to the rest of the Information Technology sector.

Seeking Alpha

While HPE has made great progress around transforming its businesses, it will continue to face stiff competition from players like Dell Technologies (DELL), which offers edge computing solutions of its own. Nonetheless, HPE has differentiated itself with bolt-on acquisitions such as the integration of Silver Peak's SD-WAN technologies into its Aruba Edge Services Platform.

Recently, HPE is making strategic moves to in the 5G and AI space to further its edge to cloud ambitions. Specifically, HPE expects to integrate its 5G capabilities into its GreenLake platform, allowing customers to combine their WiFi and private 5G into one platform that can scale on demand. Management identified growth opportunities associated with these moves, as noted during the recent conference call:

Last week, we also announced our purchase of Athonet, which strengthened our private networking capabilities to help enterprises and telcos accelerate 5G deployments. Through these acquisitions, we are creating one of the most complete cloud portfolios in private 5G and wireless connectivity areas we have identified for growth in coming years. Earlier in the first quarter, we also purchased technology from two companies that enhance our cloud computing and AI offerings. Next quarter, we will begin selling scalable compute software technologies from tile scale, introducing additional choice points for customers to meet their compute and data-intensive world needs.

Importantly, HPE maintains a BBB investment grade rated balance sheet and paid down long-term debt by $2.2 billion since October of 2022 (end of its last fiscal year). It also pays a respectable 3.4% dividend yield, which is well protected by a 23% payout ratio, based on the midpoint of management's 2023 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.06.

While dividend growth has been lacking since 2020, HPE should be considered as a total return story due to hefty share buybacks. This seems to be the right approach considering the low share price of $14.29 with a forward PE of just 6.9x, implying a 14% earnings yield on every dollar spent on share repurchases.

Management expects to complete $500 million worth of share buybacks by the end of this fiscal year, which is meaningful for a company with an $18 billion equity market capitalization. As shown below, HPE has retired 17% of its shares outstanding over the past 5 years alone.

Seeking Alpha

While HPE probably won't give explosive bottom line growth in the near term, it doesn't have to at such a low PE. Analysts expect respectable 4% to 9% annual EPS growth over the next two years, and have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $17.25, implying a potential 21% upside based on capital appreciation alone.

Investor Takeaway

HPE is a tech giant that has done an admirable job in transforming itself from a traditional hardware manufacturer to an edge to cloud company. This includes solid growth in its annualized recurring revenue, growth in profitability, and bolt-on acquisitions in the 5G and AI space that should add value down the road.

Moreover, it pays a respectable dividend, and management is maximizing the effect of capital returns to shareholders by buying back stock at the current discounted level. As such, total return investors may want to consider this stock that also pays a decent dividend yield.