GDO - Global Bond CEF, 9.7% Yield And 2024 Maturity Date

Summary

  • The Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund is a fixed income closed-end fund.
  • The CEF focuses on global bonds (mostly investment grade corporates) and includes local currency paper.
  • A defining feature of this CEF is its December 2024 maturity date, with the collateral pool not being tenor matched.
  • An equity holder in GDO will take on significant market risk as we approach the fund's maturity date.
  • The article presents a good methodology to trade this term CEF.

Aerial top view containers ship cargo business commercial trade logistic and transportation of international import export by container freight cargo ship with on worldmap

thitivong

Thesis

The Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) is a fixed income closed end fund. As per its literature, the fund:

Provides a portfolio of U.S., foreign, and emerging market corporate fixed income securities, with a limited term structure

holdings

Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

currency

Currency Exposure (Fund Fact Sheet)

facts

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

performance

Performance (Fund Fact Sheet)

Chart
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

