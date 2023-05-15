Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 11:42 PM ETPhoenix New Media Limited (FENG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.32K Followers

Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Muzi Guo - IR Manager

Yusheng Sun - Chairman & CEO

Edward Lu - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Xueru Zhang - 86Research Limited

Alice Tang - First Shanghai Securities Limited

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Phoenix New Media First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

I'd now like to hand the conference over to Muzi Guo from IR Department. Please go ahead.

Muzi Guo

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Phoenix New Media's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. The quarterly financial results and the webcast of this conference call are available on our website at ir.ifeng.com. A replay of the call will be available on the website in a few hours.

Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. Please refer to our safe harbor statement in our earnings press release, which applies to this call as well. Also unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned during the conference call are in RMB.

Joining us on the call today are Mr. Yusheng Sun, Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Edward Lu, Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Sun became our CEO at the end of March. This is his first time participating in the call. He has brought a wealth of experience and expertise to our company, and we are excited to have him leading us.

Without further ado, I will now turn the call over to him to offer his greetings. I will be translating for him afterwards.

Yusheng Sun

Dear investors and shareholders, greetings to everyone. My name is Yusheng Sun. It is my pleasure to join Phoenix New Media as

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.