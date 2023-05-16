Ole_CNX

In a world increasingly dominated by artificial intelligence, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has emerged as a formidable player in the AI landscape. Their dual approach, targeting industry-specific AI applications while also providing a platform for general-purpose AI, positions them uniquely in the marketplace. This article explores Oracle's competitive advantage in the AI sector, focusing on its strategic partnerships, its innovative platform, and the value proposition offered by its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Assessing Oracle AI's Competitive Advantage

Oracle's position in the AI landscape is quite notable, with a firm foothold as a leading technology driver for industry-specific AI applications, and also as a platform provider for general-purpose AI. In our view, this two-pronged approach, which encompasses targeted solutions for particular industries and a broader, more general platform for AI, sets Oracle apart and gives them a unique competitive edge.

During its most recent OCI event, Oracle underscored its key strengths within the AI domain, shedding light on the capabilities of its OCI platform. AI/ML capabilities, which are accessible as APIs across the platform, have been integrated into Oracle Cloud-based offerings such as Fusion, NetSuite, and over time, Cerner. This integrated approach provides seamless AI solutions for Oracle's customers, strengthening the value proposition of their cloud offerings.

Furthermore, Oracle has extended its AI reach into the realms of digital assistance, language/speech/vision processing, document understanding, and anomaly identification. However, it's important to note that Oracle's AI/ML model is designed more for automating recursive tasks rather than performing creative or learning-based tasks. This distinction sets Oracle's AI strategy apart from those of companies employing large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT.

As an enabling platform for AI technology, Oracle is already being utilized by multiple AI technology customers such as Character.AI, ADEPT, Twelve Labs, Mosaic, Falkonry, Vector Space Biosciences, SoundHound (SOUN), and CCC. These customers rely on OCI infrastructure to train and develop their AI models, underscoring the platform's versatility and robustness. As these customers roll out new capabilities, they may attract additional customers to OCI. For example, SoundHound recently announced that its SoundHound for Restaurants voice AI technology is available for integration with Oracle MICROS Simphony Point-of-Sale (POS) for Restaurants, which could help Oracle establish itself in the restaurant vertical.

Oracle's partnership with NVIDIA (NVDA) to build the first GTX Cloud for training AI models further solidifies its standing as an AI powerhouse. Their AI-focused compute capabilities are not to be dismissed lightly, as evident from the creation of an AI Super Cluster comprising 32,000 GPUs. Oracle's network architecture, originally designed to support Oracle database clustering, has proven itself to be highly effective in supporting the high-speed communication required for running machine learning training and queries on their AI Cluster.

Perhaps the most compelling argument for Oracle’s competitive advantage in the AI landscape is its significant cost and speed advantage over peers for AI-centric workloads. Given the compute-intensive nature of AI workloads, Oracle believes that OCI's speed/price advantage should provide it with a significant competitive edge. In our view, this could be an attractive value proposition, especially for smaller companies and startups that are cost-conscious but need powerful AI tools.

For example, in contrast to other cloud providers, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) presents a unique network architecture that hosts bare metal NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs using RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) v2. This arrangement allows for high-bandwidth, low-latency connections across multiple nodes and multi-GPU instances. Why is it that NVIDIA GPUs exhibit enhanced performance on OCI? Well, think of it this way: a Ferrari operates with distinctively superior performance on a racetrack compared to a country road. In this analogy, OCI's cluster network infrastructure, along with its off-box virtualization and other cloud infrastructure innovations, can be likened to the racetrack. The simplicity, stability, and superior performance of this architecture result in a lower cost per GPU hour, providing a distinct economic benefit to the end-user without sacrificing performance. This streamlined and efficient configuration is OCI's equivalent of the smooth, high-speed racetrack that allows the Ferrari— the NVIDIA GPUs in our analogy— to operate at peak performance.

Oracle is carving out a strong position for itself in the AI landscape, leveraging its strengths as a platform provider and technology driver. Its focus on industry-specific AI applications, strategic partnerships, and the cost and speed advantages offered by its OCI platform all point to a promising future for Oracle in the AI space.

Risks

While Oracle holds its ground in the AI sphere, particularly with its infrastructure capabilities, it's fair to say that it probably lags behind its main cloud competitors, namely Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), and Amazon (AMZN). Drawing from our extensive coverage and analysis of these companies, it's clear that their scale of investment, wealth of AI talent, depth of foundational models, and range of AI services outmatch Oracle's offerings.

For example, just last week, we published an article highlighting Amazon's aggressive rollout of AI products, and an article on the impressive AI demonstrations at Google I/O 2023. We do not expect such a cadence of innovation coming from Oracle.

Given this landscape, it's challenging to envision a trajectory where Oracle emerges as a front-runner in AI services. However, it's important to note that Oracle can still forge a lucrative business model by adeptly positioning itself as a swift adopter, rather than an outright leader in the field. Investors in Oracle should carefully monitor if the company is able to keep up and profit from the boom in AI.

Financial & Valuation

Note: All historical data in this section comes from the company’s 10-K filings, and all consensus numbers come from FactSet.

Our analysis of Oracle's recent financial performance and market position reveals a company that, despite facing some challenges, maintains robust growth prospects and offers a promising investment opportunity.

ORCL's FY Q3 earnings report, which saw revenue grow 17.9% y/y to $12.4 billion, demonstrates the firm's ability to generate healthy top-line growth. Despite the company's stock trading down -3.2% after earnings, we are encouraged by the fact that Oracle's revenue growth is in line with consensus estimates. Over the past three fiscal years, Oracle's CAGR of 2.4% signals steady, albeit slower, growth. Looking forward, the sell-side consensus forecasts a more robust revenue increase of 17.4% this fiscal year, reaching $49.8 billion, and further growth of 7.1% the following fiscal year to $53.4 billion.

However, Oracle's Q1 EBIT margin contraction from 45.8% a year ago to 41.8% warrants attention. While the contraction suggests some pressure on profitability, it's worth noting that over the past three fiscal years, Oracle's EBIT margin actually increased by 2.2% points, from 44.0% to 46.2%. It seems that the market is pricing in a temporary blip, as consensus forecasts the margin to expand from 41.9% to 43.2% next fiscal year.

We appreciate Oracle's shareholder-friendly approach as evidenced by its share repurchase strategy. Over the past three years, Oracle has managed to decrease its outstanding common shares by 16.8%, more than offsetting shareholder dilution resulting from its share-based compensation (SBC), which constituted 5.0% of its revenue. This strategy has contributed to a CAGR of 11.7% in EPS over the past three fiscal years, outpacing its revenue growth.

In terms of valuation, Oracle currently trades at a premium relative to the S&P 500 in terms of EV/Sales, P/E, and FCF multiples. However, it's trading at a discount in terms of EV/EBIT. Given the strong return on invested capital of 8.8% and the company's robust growth prospects, we believe this premium is justified. Also, Oracle's PEG ratio of 1.1 is a discount of 25.7% compared to the S&P 500's PEG ratio of 1.5, suggesting that its growth is attractively priced.

We remain optimistic about Oracle's growth prospects, despite its recent stock price dip. Its steady revenue growth, coupled with an expected rebound in EBIT margin, and a strategic share repurchase program present a compelling investment proposition. The company's solid return on invested capital and its robust growth prospects suggest that the current premium valuation is justified.

Conclusion

Despite the stiff competition from major cloud players like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, Oracle is carving a niche for itself in the AI landscape. The company’s ability to provide industry-specific AI applications, along with its versatile and robust OCI platform, is a testament to its strategic approach to the AI market. While it might be challenging for Oracle to emerge as a frontrunner in AI services, its position as a swift adopter and the significant cost and speed advantage it offers for AI-centric workloads make it an attractive proposition.

In terms of financial performance and valuation, Oracle presents a promising investment opportunity, boasting robust growth prospects. Despite recent stock price dips, the company’s steady revenue growth, expected rebound in EBIT margin, and strategic share repurchase program all signal a compelling investment narrative. This, coupled with Oracle's strong return on invested capital, suggests that its premium valuation is justified. As we move forward, investors should keep a close eye on Oracle's AI strategy and its ability to profit from the AI boom.