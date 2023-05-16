Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

While we now mostly think of the pandemic era being over, there are many aspects of it that are here to stay: and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) meetings are one of them. Companies around the world have, at the very least, implemented a partial remote or hybrid structure that necessitates virtual meetings and tight collaboration across distributed teams.

Zoom, needless to say, was one of the hottest stocks during the pandemic. Today, the stock sits at nearly 90% below its 2020 highs, and despite already being pummeled in 2022, the stock is down single digits for the year. No, we can't view Zoom as a high-growth tech stock anymore: but we should consider its massive bottom line.

I remain stoutly bullish on Zoom and am holding onto the stock in my portfolio. Here, in my view, are the top reasons to remain bullish on Zoom:

Zoom may not be growing as quickly as during the pandemic days, but its technology is incredibly sticky. The post-pandemic era has shown us that remote or hybrid work is here to stay. Web conferencing has not dwindled post-pandemic even as we return to the office. Once installed, Zoom becomes a mission-critical part of company operations and is very difficult to rip out.

A plan for everyone. Zoom is applicable to the tiniest start-ups to the largest Fortune 100 companies. It is a truly horizontal software company with use cases for every industry at every size.

Rich margin profile and inclusion in the "Rule of 40" club. Zoom has not shrunk since the pandemic; while it may no longer be growing like a weed, the company has still managed to maintain its scale. And with that scale comes immense profitability; its mid-30s pro forma operating margins are among the best in the software industry. An overlooked fact is that Zoom is part of the "Rule of 40" club (a revenue plus pro forma operating margin profile in excess of 40) which very few software companies ever attain.

Immense cash reserves. Zoom has more than $5 billion of cash on its books with no debt. The company has not yet tapped into a tried-and-true software growth playbook of expanding through M&A, but it certainly has the firepower to (and now, with multiples in the tech sector at multi-year lows, it may be quite an opportune moment to start).

In particular, I think investors should also pay attention to Zoom's greater mix of enterprise business, which over time will help the company bring down its churn rates and also dedicate less sales resources across its overall revenue pie - which we'll discuss in more detail in the next section.

Zoom's valuation also remains quite cheap. At current share prices near $65, Zoom trades at market cap of $19.25 billion. After we net off the $5.41 billion of cash on Zoom's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $13.84 billion.

For the current fiscal year FY24 (the year for Zoom ending in January 2024), meanwhile, Zoom is guiding to $4.435-$4.455 billion in revenue, representing relatively flat 1% y/y growth (amid a tough macro environment; Zoom has particularly seen tough results in Europe and Asia Pacific, counterbalanced with encouraging U.S. trends) and $4.11-$4.18 in pro forma EPS.

Zoom FY24 outlook (Zoom Q4 earnings deck)

This puts Zoom's valuation at:

3.1x EV/FY24 revenue

15.5x forward P/E

To me, I think the latter multiple is especially attractive - largely because Zoom has a number of drivers to catalyze EPS growth. We'll start first with the company's growing traction in enterprise:

Zoom's enterprise growth will drive economies of scale

During the pandemic, everybody used Zoom - large enterprises, mid-sized and small businesses, and everyday people for personal use. Post-pandemic, of course, usage rates clipped off - but large corporates adapting to hybrid work schedules are still using Zoom as part of their core toolkits.

Though Zoom's revenue growth has slowed down to 4% y/y in its most recent quarter (6% y/y after netting off unfavorable FX impacts), the company has seen very strong 18% y/y constant-currency growth in enterprise revenue. Enterprise is now also representing a record 57% of the company's total revenue:

Zoom enterprise trends (Zoom Q4 earnings deck)

And as shown in the chart below, enterprise customer counts have grown 12% y/y, while dollar-based net expansion rates for enterprise are also clocking in at a high 115%:

Zoom enterprise metrics (Zoom Q4 earnings deck)

The latter point is especially important for economies of scale, as we think to the drivers that Zoom has at its disposal to drive margin and EPS growth. Enterprise customers often start with smaller deployments (perhaps a few teams or departments) before bringing entire companies over to use certain software - so as Zoom continues to land more enterprise customers, the potential to expand revenue and billings from the current install base is much wider. And because these expansion deals often don't require significantly more sales resources to close, over time the higher proportion of enterprise renewal/expansion business will help Zoom to slim down its sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenue.

Note that Zoom signed a multi-year partnership with Saudi Aramco in the most recent quarter, which as most investors know is the largest company in the world.

Per CEO Eric Yuan's remarks on the recent Q4 earnings call:

Now moving on to some of our customer wins. I want to thank Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, for establishing a strategic partnership with Zoom. This is a landmark multi-year partnership where we will provide a full-suite of collaboration services including Zoom Meetings, Team Chat, Phone, Events and Zoom Rooms. In addition, we will work together to build a data center in the region and explore the joint development of innovative technology solutions. We are so grateful that Aramco has chosen to partner with Zoom on their digitization strategy."

Rich margins will be supported by headcount reductions

From a year-over-year standpoint, Zoom's operating margins were down in FY23 - driven by adverse FX impacts, as well as the general slowdown in top-line momentum.

It's important not to ignore, however, that Zoom still managed to generate a massive 36% pro forma operating margin in FY23:

Zoom margins (Zoom Q4 earnings deck)

The good news is that Zoom isn't sitting idle. In the wake of weaker top-line performance, the company announced earlier this year that it's letting go of 15% of its workforce as well as slashing executive pay.

Note that on top of potential opex reductions from these efficiency actions, Zoom's gross margin are also on an uptrend thanks to scale-driven optimization on the company's use of public cloud.

With these drivers in mind, even with only single-digit revenue growth expected for FY24, Zoom has multiple catalysts at hand to support EPS expansion.

Key takeaways

In my view, recent bearishness on Zoom stock is short-sighted. I view Zoom as a mission-critical enterprise software tool that has built up a large recurring, high-margin revenue base. Stay long here and buy the recent weakness.