Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

5 Reasons To Invest In High-Yield Bonds Today

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.19K Followers

Summary

  • If the US economy enters and remains in a low-growth phase, the high-yield sector isn't at great risk of a downturn.
  • High-yield bonds supply an income stream that few other assets can match.
  • Equities have taken longer to recover from drawdowns.

Bonds word in wooden blocks with coins stacked in increasing stacks

Andres Victorero

By AJ Rivers, CFA, FRM, CAIA & Will Smith, CFA

As the US economy begins to feel the weight of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, investors have grown leery of US high-yield corporate bonds. On the surface, that makes sense. Historically, credit conditions

Few issues mature in 2023 and 2024, after which maturities increase from 2025 through 2029.

Barclays, Bloomberg, and AllianceBernstein

Starting yield closely parallels return over the next five years in most environments. Today's yield to worst is 8.5%.

Barclays, Bloomberg, and AB

Rebounds outpacing drawdowns in 7 out of the last 8 cycles

Bloomberg and AB

Bars show equities underperforming high yield in 9 out of 10 high-yield drawdowns since 1998.

Bloomberg and AB

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.19K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.