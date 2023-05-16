jetcityimage

Investment Thesis

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) has been quietly outpacing the broader indexes in the past decade, with shares up over 300% compared to the S&P 500's (SPY) 150%. The company operates in the slow-growing convenience store industry but it continues to see opportunities from market consolidation and the growing presence of prepared food. The non-discretionary nature of the industry should also provide great protection for the company even if we enter an economic downturn later this year. The latest earnings continue to show great consistency and the current valuation still looks cheap when considering its growth. I believe Casey's will continue to be a boring compounder that outperforms the market and I rate the company as a buy.

Market Dynamics

C-store (convenience store) is a boring yet massive market. According to Statista, its market size for the US alone is roughly $663.5 billion with $405.3 billion (61.1%) coming from fuel sales and $258.2 billion (38.9%) coming from inside sales. Excluding fuel sales (which are volatile due to oil prices), "inside sales" recorded a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 3.9% for the past 16 years. While the organic market growth is slow, much of the opportunities lie within the industry's ongoing consolidation. According to Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD:CA), the industry is extremely fragmented with 60% of stores being single stores. Even leaders such as 7-Eleven (OTCPK:SVNDY) only have a market share of roughly 8.5%, with Alimentation Couche-Tard and Casey's trailing behind at 5% and 2% respectively.

As the economy continues to weaken with a potential recession looming, it is also worth noting that c-stores are extremely resilient, as most products and services are non-discretionary and cheaply priced. For instance, the industry's inside sales actually grew by 8% during the great financial crisis. The same happened during the dot-com bubble with inside sales up 5%. Considering its past performances, the industry should be well-positioned to handle the upcoming economic turbulence.

Casey's Differentiation

I believe the growth opportunities for Casey's should be larger than peers as the company operates mostly in rural areas, which are even more fragmented and less penetrated. For instance, 50% of its stores are located in towns with a population of less than 5,000. Despite having the third-largest market share in the industry, the company's penetration rate in these areas remains low. According to the company, around 73.3% of rural cities or towns within its distribution network still do not have Casey's, which presents a massive opportunity for further expansion and consolidation. The company did 3 large acquisitions in FY 22 and I expect more M&A activities moving forward considering it still has over $400 million of cash in hand.

Besides, Casey's heavy emphasis on inside sales (especially prepared food) is also a huge differentiation and opportunity. The company generates 63% of gross profit from inside sales while competitors like Alimentation Couche-Tard generate only 51% from inside sales. For instance, the company is widely known for its pizza program and is currently the 5th largest pizza chain in the U.S. Not only does this attract more customers, but it also significantly boosts the company's margin profile. For context, prepared food and beverages have a margin of over 57%. The segment only contributes 9% of revenue, but accounts for 26% of gross profit. I expect inside sales to remain a key segment as it can vastly drive the bottom line.

Financials and Valuation

Casey's latest quarterly earnings continue to be outstanding. The company reported revenue of $3.33 billion, up 9% YoY (year over year) compared to $3.05 billion. Inside sales grew 8% to $1.1 billion, accounting for roughly 33% of total revenue. Grocery and general merchandise increased 8.6% to $796 million while prepared food and beverages increased 7% to $314 million. Gross margin for inside sales expanded 120 basis points from 39.4% to 40.6%, largely due to a favorable product mix. This alongside a higher fuel margin resulted in the gross margin up 30 basis points from 21.8% to 22.1%.

The bottom line was excellent as spending remained muted. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue dropped 60 basis points from 16.1% to 15.5%. The higher gross margin and lower spending resulted in the adjusted EBITDA up 28% from $173.5 million to $221.7 million. Net income increased 56% YoY from $64 million to $100.11 million. The net income margin was also up 90 basis points from 2.1% to 3%. The diluted EPS was $2.67 compared to $1.71.

Despite the recent rebound in share price, the company's valuation remains pretty compelling in my opinion. It is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of just 10.3x, which is still below peers (I am using the EV/EBITDA ratio as it takes the amount of cash and debt into account). For instance, Alimentation Couche-Tard is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.8x, which represents a premium of 12.7%. As shown in the chart below, the multiple is also near the low end of its historical range, representing an 8% discount compared to its 5-year average EV/EBITDA of 11.2x.

EV Risks

I believe the increasing popularity of EVs (electrical vehicles) may be a major risk for Casey's in my opinion. According to S&P Global (SPGI), 50% of new vehicles sold will be electric by 2030, as the economy continues to increase its emphasis on green energy and sustainability. This rising penetration of EVs will reduce the number of ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles, which results in a lower need for fuel. While fuel accounts for only 34% of gross profit in 2022, it is the key to attracting traffic. Most drivers tend to get in the store and look around which drives sales for other higher-margin products such as beverages, tobacco, and prepared food. The sale of these items makes up 63% of the total gross profit.

Some convenience stores are considering implementing EV chargers but they are quite costly and the time for charging is generally much longer compared to filling up the tank of a normal ICE vehicle (even fast charging takes at least 20 minutes). Casey's operates mostly in rural areas therefore the transition should be slower, but this is still a notable risk investors should be aware of.

Investors Takeaway

I believe Casey's should continue to see durable growth as the convenience store industry remains highly fragmented and should present ample consolidation opportunities. The company is also increasing its emphasis on prepared food, which could significantly boost the bottom line due to its significantly higher margins. Considering the favorable backdrop and the upbeat growth rates, the current valuation looks pretty discounted in my opinion. While the increasing penetration of EVs may be a risk, we are still almost a decade away from mass adoption and the company's rural presence should also be an advantage. Therefore I rate Casey's stock as a buy.