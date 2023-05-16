Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sinclair Broadcast: Laying The Groundwork To Unlock Value

Matthew Smith
Summary

  • Sinclair Broadcast expects to be FCF positive in 2023, even with their large CapEx spending and a weakening ad market.
  • SBGI has repurchased 13% of its shares outstanding from January 1st through May 5th.
  • The company is creating a new holding company with two subsidiaries (broadcast and ventures) to provide more clarity to the market and potentially increase the share price.

Sinclair Broadcast Group To Air Anti-Kerry Program

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images News

Back in January we discussed why we liked Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) and how it appeared that the market might be undervaluing the company as the sum-of-the-parts appeared to be worth far more

Sinclair Broadcast Group Shares Outstanding

The company continues to repurchase the Class A Common Stock. (Sinclair 10-Q SEC Filing)

Sinclair Shares Outstanding

Sinclair repurchased a decent amount of shares in the quarter, but they also issued over 2 million shares for the employee benefit plan. (Sinclair 10-Q SEC Filing)

Follow us on Twitter here: @theinvestar Previously a Trader/Portfolio Manager for a Treasury Office managing anywhere from $10-20 billion (treasury assets, retirement benefits, endowment related funds), currently part of a team that oversees an outside investment manager managing almost $30 billion. Previously the founder of theinvestar.com, LLC. theinvestar.com, LLC was a leading news provider on the potash and uranium mining industries supplying data services, commentary, interviews, investment news, newsletters and quarterly industry publications.

