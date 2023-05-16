Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Power Corp. Q1 Earnings: Healthy Dividend Growth, Discount To NAV Still Narrowing

Summary

  • Power Corporation of Canada offers investors the opportunity to own publicly traded assets at a substantial discount.
  • The company as well as its main holding Great-West Lifeco each raised their dividend by 6.1%, effective Q1 2023.
  • The holding company’s underlying publicly traded companies are performing well; however, non-core assets have been a drag.
  • Great-West Lifeco’s U.S. segment is poised to lead growth into 2023.

Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company - Great West Financial Center, DTC, Colorado, USA

mtcurado/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Author's note: All figures listed in CAD$ unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

Power Corporation of Canada (OTCPK:PWCDF) (TSX:POW:CA) main underlying holdings, Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO:CA) (OTCPK:GWLIF), IGM Financial

Power Corp NAV

Power Corp NAV (Power Corp)

Contributions to Power Corp Earnings

Contributions to Power Corp Earnings (Power Corp)

Power Corp - Stand Alone Business Description

Power Corp - Stand Alone Business Description (Power Corp )

Power Corp and GWO Dividend Growth Rates

Power Corp and GWO Dividend Growth Rates (Data Source: Canadian Dividend Growth & Investing; Graph Source: Author)

Power Corp Dividend History

Power Corp Dividend History (Power Corp)

