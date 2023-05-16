Your Complete Guide Through The Current Macro Landscape

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • The current economic and investing environment remains one of the most challenging and difficult to navigate in recent times.
  • With inflation and wage growth at current levels, we likely require a material amount of pain to be felt within the equity and credit markets to warrant dovish Fed action.
  • what can be said with a fair amount of confidence in relation to the stock vs bond outlook is, given their relative valuation dispersion (stocks expensive, bonds cheapish), the latter should outperform the former through the next stage of the business cycle.

forex charts

Adam Smigielski

The current economic and investing environment remains one of the most challenging and difficult to navigate in recent times. We have stubborn inflation, economic resilience, geopolitical tensions, tight labour markets, rising interest rates, higher for longer monetary policy, QT, bank failures, overwhelming bearishness, and now, issues surrounding the

Coincident Economic Data Momentum

Business Cycle

Job Openings vs. Unemployed

Labor Market Momentum

US inflation

Inflation Momentum

CPI Contributions

Wages and rent CPI

House prices and owners equivalent rent CPI

Conference Board US Lending Economic Index

Global Central Bank Policy Index

Monetary Policy Matrix

Growth and Inflation Matrix - Currency Implications

Broad USD net options positioning

Source: Morgan Stanley via Macro Ops

From a technical perspective, after the dollar index corrected roughly $15 since the September peak, major support is now around the $100 level. The latest test of this area was met with significant bullish divergences in momentum and looks like it could be the stage for another move higher.

US Dollar - Cash Settle

US Dollar and Equity Sector Correlations

Commercial Bank Lending Standards

Lending Standards and Credit Spreads

Business Cycle and Credit Spreads

Business Cycle and Stocks

Interest rate adjusted CAPE valuation model

Excess liquidity vs. stocks

Fed liquidity vs. stocks

Treasury General Account

Household net worth and federal tax receipts

Treasury interest costs

Central bank reserves

Short-Term Yields Comparison

Deposits vs. Money Market Funds

Volatility Index

S&P 500 Large Cap Index

Cyclical Stocks vs. S&P 500

Invesco QQQ Trust

S&P 500 Index Seasonlity

Morgan Stanley Non-PMI Leading Earnings Indicator (Leading 1 Year), Actual S&P 500 LTM EPS Growth Y/Y

Source: Morgan Stanley Research

Overall, my compendium of leading indicators for the stock market remains largely bearish, particularly on an economic and liquidity basis. Market internals too seem to be slowly deteriorating.

Acheron Insights Stock Market Leading Indicator Dashboard

CFTC CME E-Mini S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net

Source: @TheDailyShot

As well as hedge funds and CTAs.

COT S&P 500 Short Ratio

Source: 3Fourteen Research

It is very difficult for the market to go down when everyone is positioned for that outcome.

Business Cycle and Yields

Yields and Market Internals Model

10-Year Treasury Hedgers Position

US Generic Government 10-Year, 10-Year Treasuries EUR-hedged, 10-Year Treasuries JPY-hedged - Japan Government Bond 10-Year Compound Yield

Source: Bloomberg via FFTT

However, the fact that short-term US debt is offering yields in excess of their higher duration alternatives underscores an important point for investors; there is simply no need to take any material duration risk, credit risk, or high-beta risk of any type for the time being. There is now an alternative to risk, and its yield is pretty good.

S&P 500 Earnings Yields less 6-Month TBill Yield

Stocks vs. Bonds - Relative Valuations and Future Returns

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.36K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

