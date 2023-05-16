Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MeridianLink: AI, Successful M&A Could Imply Undervaluation

May 16, 2023 2:49 AM ETMeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK)
Chatool Investments
Summary

  • MeridianLink is a recognized SaaS company with extensive experience and positioning in the field of financial services, serving banks, private clients, and consumer reporting agencies.
  • I would welcome new partnership agreements with artificial intelligence providers like Zest AI.
  • I took into account that management will likely continue to explore improvements and development points in the cloud and make exhaustive implementation of data analysis, and intelligence for business.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) recently noted strong demand for the cross-sell power and configurability of its multi-product platform, and expects EBITDA growth in 2023. Having a close look at the growth of the global digital identity solutions market and global data analytics

This article was written by

Chatool Investments
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MLNK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

