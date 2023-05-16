Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wells Fargo: I Would Still Be Cautious Despite Solid Results

May 16, 2023 3:01 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
Summary

  • Wells Fargo reported solid first quarter results for fiscal 2023.
  • So far, Wells Fargo seems financially stable, but management sees some troubles in its office loan portfolio and in car loans.
  • But it is extremely difficult to determine which banks might face serious troubles and therefore I would be cautious to invest in banks at this point.
  • Of course, Wells Fargo - like many other banks - seems extremely cheap and is trying to cut expenses to increase profitability.

My last article about Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) was published at the end of June 2022 and I was not fond of the bank and didn't see it as a good investment. And as WFC stock is

Wells Fargo is reporting first quarter results

Wells Fargo Q1/23 Presentation

Wells Fargo: Loans stable, deposits declining for several quarters

Wells Fargo Q1/23 Presentation

Wells Fargo is increasing its provision for credit losses and its allowance for credit losses for loans

Wells Fargo: Credit Quality

Wells Fargo: Capital and liquidity with CET 1 ratio increasing slightly

Wells Fargo Q1/23 Presentation

Wells Fargo: Commercial Real Estate loans; focus on office loans

Wells Fargo Q1/23 Presentation

Silicon Valley is reporting its capital ratios

Silicon Valley Bank Q1/23 Presentation

Wells Fargo: Nominierest expenses

Wells Fargo Q1/23 Presentation

Daniel Schönberger
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

