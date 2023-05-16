Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Postal Realty Trust: Remains A Trustworthy Deliverer Of Dividends

May 16, 2023 3:28 AM ETPostal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL)
Summary

  • Postal Realty Trust owns and operates properties leased to the USPS.
  • Since their IPO in 2019, they've been known for continuously increasing their quarterly dividend payout.
  • Though the streak was broken in the current quarter, the dividend will still be up from an annual perspective.
  • In addition to the nearly 6.5% yielding payout, I view upside potential in the shares of approximately 15% at current trading levels.

Delivering Mail By Hand

JillianCain

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) owns properties that are primarily leased to the U.S. Postal Service (“USPS”). At the end of March 31, 2023, the company owned over 1,300 properties located in 49 states and one U.S. territory.

Not

Seeking Alpha - Basic Trading Data Of PSTL

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Quarterly Occupancy Levels

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Acquisition Summary

Seeking Alpha - Dividend Payout History

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

