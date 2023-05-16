How To Stop Throwing Good Time (And Money) After Bad

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In the last 18 months, a number of positions in our portfolio have sustained sizable losses while we doubled down on at least one additional occasion. It seemed like a good idea at the time, despite the myriad warnings signs prevalent. We assured ourselves that the businesses themselves were good businesses going through a rough time. Now, though, there is no doubt that the tide has gone out, and we feel compelled to share our postmortem here in the hopes of sparing others the pain we (particularly Derek) feel when we look at the unrealized losses in our account.

The two worst offenders in our portfolio from this debacle are 3M (MMM) and Tyson Foods (TSN). Everything about them sounded good on paper: strong branding, impressive track records, respectable growth. But soon, the storms rolled in, and despite our insistence that the clouds would break, they never did.

This experience has reminded us of the importance of the cardinal rule of value investing: buying a stock is buying a business. Let us explore how that lesson was impressed upon us.

A Noble Vision

September 2021. Our goal was to find blue chips with good dividends and cash flow. A dividend yield screen for large-cap names with other favorable value attributes (low P/E, high ROE, low debt, high free cash flow) brought the aforementioned companies to our attention.

3M needed no introduction to us: a diversified manufacturing conglomerate with a strong consumer presence (generified trademarks abound: ACE bandages, Post-It Notes, Scotchgard and Scotch Tape…) that serves as the tip of the iceberg to their professional offerings in areas such as Health Care, Safety and Electronics. Frequently hailed as a dividend aristocrat, their business felt comfortable and, dare we say it, SWAN-worthy.

Tyson was immediately recognizable to Derek as a 90s kid in the US. A name nearly synonymous with chicken products in the US alongside maybe Perdue, Tyson's chicken in the grocery store is again the icebreaker for a much larger portfolio of food products, going beyond chicken with offerings such as breakfast meats (Jimmy Dean), cold cuts (Hillshire Farm) and hot dogs (Ball Park), and supplying everyone from the grocery store consumers to restaurants and other foodservice clients; in fiscal 2022, retail sales were just under half of their revenue, and chicken only made up 32% of their segment mix! Their free-cash-flow-to-market-cap ratio was a standout at a whopping 15.8%, alongside miniscule debt that comes with the massive wealth that the Tyson family has been able to utilize through this company.

Tyson Investor Relations Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The Halo Effect

Blind spot number one: we took traits about these companies for granted that in retrospect needed closer investigation.

3M is a company that has existed for over 100 years, is the second-longest-tenured current member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (behind Procter & Gamble (PG)) and whose products feel synonymous with parts of everyday American life (imagine if Post-It Notes disappeared from the shelves tomorrow). From Good to Great hails them as an example of an innovation powerhouse. It certainly sounds like a company that wouldn't just wither overnight.

Tyson Foods was founded in 1935, out of the ashes of the Great Depression, as humble chicken breeders, and immediately found fortune when poultry was not subject to rationing in the United States during World War II. By the 1950s, Don Tyson, the second-generation family owner/operator, had turned them from a simple livestock business into a fully vertically-integrated poultry meat products company. Don took the reins in 1967, after his parents' untimely passing, and led the company to stratospheric heights, making them the household name American 90s kids like Derek immediately associate with chicken. In 2000, John H. Tyson, the third generation, took over as Chairman. Anecdotally, it always seems like the wheels fall off for family companies when the third generation assumes control.

Betsy maintains a staunch skepticism on family companies, especially ones where the family both owns a controlling interest and has considerable board presence, but perhaps we took Warren Buffett too blindly at his word, having remarked that he believes skin in the game encourages decision-makers to align their interests with yours as a shareholder (versus, say, "independent" board members and the like).

There are certainly counterpoints to these relatively flimsy rose-tinted glasses. Many mature companies, long-standing members of the Dow Jones, have fallen from grace over the years (case in point: General Electric (GE), who were unceremoniously dumped from their day-one presence on the DJIA in 2018). Family control can sometimes result in leadership that is too headstrong and/or set in their ways, where decision making comes from a place of vanity or pride instead of fundamentals; or can devolve into a family feud that leaves minority owners to pick up the pieces. The list of high-profile examples is longer than your arm, watch Succession if you want a well-executed pastiche of all of them in the Roy family's drama.

Our takeaways:

The past is a sunk cost. You can't give future credit for a long track record. It's all about "what have you done for me lately" or, as Phil Fisher famously would ask, "what are you doing now that your competitors won't be doing for another five years".

Owner/management alignment breaks down at the extremes. You certainly don't want ownership and management to become too detached but joining them at the hip can be equally detrimental to long-term value.

Blissful Ignorance

Related to the previous section, we ignored/downplayed active issues that posed a threat to the short- and medium-term. In the case of 3M, litigation overhangs were already called out as a potential headwind at the time we purchased them, but the matter quickly came to the forefront in the form of military earplug lawsuit decisions in January and March 2022. Despite earnings beat after earnings beat, the shares spiraled downward:

Data by YCharts

Supply chain woes became the industrial sector's albatross for all of 2022, and 3M couldn't avoid it either. A proxy fight was signaled in November 2022, and at the end of the year 3M's attempt to deflect their earplug liability by assigning it to a bankrupt subsidiary failed in court.

Tyson Foods struggled with inflation during 2022, as did most food-related businesses, but the drama came to a head at the end of the year when their newly-appointed CFO, John R. Tyson (fourth generation, son of John H.), was arrested for public intoxication and trespassing less than two months into his tenure, drawing eerie parallels to John H. and his own struggles with substance abuse during his father's tenure. The details that emerged surrounding the incident were… unflattering, to put it lightly. A week later, he was on the Q4 earnings call, and in response to a blunt analyst question about how they were mitigating risk during this transition and consolidation phase, CEO Donnie King stood firm on the executive decisions:

...in terms of the people, I would remind you, at Tyson, we have a -- our succession planning process is very robust. And we're working that program. It's a living document, and we did, to your point, make some decisions. I would start with I am very pleased with the decisions that we've made around John Randal, around Stewart [Glendinning, former CFO and now President of Prepared Foods] and Amy Tu [President of International and Chief Administrative Officer]. These are very talented individuals and all of them have experience in other areas that -- and then they brought that to Tyson. So, we're comfortable with the team that we've got. The team feels good with the leaders that they have. And I already see great progress in the work that they're doing. And -- but we're -- I'm perfectly comfortable with the people we put in place.

The case has been resolved with token fines and nondescript "disciplinary action" from the company, but frankly the damage was all but done before then.

The lessons here are:

Ownership diligence persists after your position is opened. While we all aspire to have a portfolio we can set-and-forget, if you own individual equities, you need to stay aware of the business' landscape and ask the following questions when (not if) significant news rolls in:

Do I believe this news has an effect on the long-term earnings potential of this company? If the answer is yes, to what extent does that affect my view of their present valuation? (Jim Sloan regularly refers to this approach as an application of Bayesian statistics)

Remain objective to your holdings. It's hard to pin down the exact logical fallacy (a bit of a mishmash of sunk costs, disposition effect, confirmation bias, etc.), but anecdotal evidence suggests we're more inclined to overweight good news and underweight bad news for stocks we hold as opposed to an equivalent unowned stock.

Leadership

Also tightly coupled to the last two points is the matter of how management has behaved over the course of our investment in the company. The news of John R. Tyson's appointment to CFO was not met with much fanfare, but upon closer investigation, Mr. Tyson is fairly young (32 years old) to be stepping into a C-level position at a multi-billion dollar company (the youngest CFO of a Fortune 500 company at the time, according to the WSJ), even with the former CFO still a part of the executive committee. His education includes Harvard and Stanford, and his resume lists stints in investment banking, private equity and VC, but we remain skeptical whether that experience translates to the C-suite. King piped up to defend John R. at the Q4 earnings call as an analyst asked about "direct contributions" from their new leaders:

...he's had experience outside of Tyson. He's had escalating levels of responsibility and banking and venture capitalism prior to joining Tyson. But you may not know that within Tyson for the last four years, he's led the M&A strategy, [Tyson Ventures] and other areas of the Company. So -- but don't forget about the fact that he's been involved in this business essentially his whole life. So, a lot of experience there.

The company's M&A record over the last four years has been practically nonexistent, divesting more lines of business than acquiring. If this sort of situation took place in any other publicly-traded company - hiring a 32-year old unproven investment banker into the CFO role of a major company, followed by their arrest six weeks later for public intoxication - it stands to reason there would be cries for the CEO and Chairman's heads, not to mention potential value destruction caused by the market's reaction, in our opinion. Standards can't be compromised for different corporate/ownership structures, plain and simple.

Capital allocation decisions have to be dissected as well: in Fall 2021, Tyson announced they would be building a new plant in Danville, Virginia, with ground break expected in Spring 2023. A year later, they announced they would be closing plants in Van Buren, Arkansas and Glen Allen, Virginia, as a part of operational streamlining that also consolidated their corporate team from Illinois and South Dakota to northwest Arkansas. To us, this type of behavior violates what Buffett calls the "institutional imperative": doing what others in the industry (or broader) are doing because it's popular. In this case, expanding aggressively during an easy monetary period without considering the longer-term consequences, resulting in a downsizing only a few years later.

3M's leadership struggles haven't been as explosive as Tyson's, but they're nonetheless a key part of the story. A letter penned by Bert Flossbach in February pointed out the company's dramatic underperformance since CEO Mike Roman took the top spot in 2018. The stock price bottomed in 2020 along with the broader market, then took part in the relief rally through mid-2021. The rebound makes sense, as they had a golden opportunity to capitalize on the need for PPE and other related health-and-safety adjacencies related to the pandemic. Their rally ran out of steam before the S&P, however, and little did we know in June 2021 we'd be buying at the peak of a dead cat bounce. Inflation alone isn't enough to explain the anemic performance in the latter half of 2021 through 2022; the company is straight-up missing a gear. They haven't made many headlines on the M&A front, aside from the Neogen deal for their food safety business. With talk of the healthcare business also being spun out, we doubt this will be an "addition by subtraction" deal for 3M in terms of their long-term value.

We would pin the takeaways here as:

Listen to as much leadership commentary as humanly possible. We mentioned this in previous analyses with credit to Duan Yongping. Earnings calls can be a lot of corp speak, but there are things like press releases, analyst/industry conferences, interviews, product announcements, the list goes on, and Seeking Alpha conveniently provides transcripts for lots of management appearances.

Make sure management's actions match their words. A low bar to clear, for sure, but crucial for understanding if management values transparency and clarity.

Culture

Brand power, longevity, the grind required to continue growth with the company already the size that it is, it's no surprise that inorganic growth (or even spin-outs) begin to become more commonplace and management's behavior gives the impression they're starting to coast, even if they won't say as much on the earnings calls. Even Professor Aswath Damodaran has asserted that evergreen businesses are the exception rather than the rule, and treading water is the fastest way to accelerate the aging process.

3M's vaunted innovation has been notably absent in recent years. Their own website's blog, "Improving Lives Through Innovation And Action", hasn't been updated since April 2021, and the most recent entry, "A father and daughter take on the pandemic on two fronts", focuses on a 3M employee in the logistics and distribution part of the supply chain, not on any particular scientific or material advances in PPE that you might expect from a company thrust into the limelight during a global health crisis. Analysts started calling out the lack of innovation as early as May 2022, referring to 3M as a "retirement stock"; while that moniker is fitting for a boring-but-safe stock in a retirement account, you could pejoratively make the case that the company itself has become something of a "retirement home" for mid-to-late career professionals who want to keep collecting a paycheck and benefits (this label gets bandied around various Big Tech companies and departments, it wouldn't be surprising to see it in other industries).

With John H. Tyson taking control of Tyson Foods, the company started aggressively expanding beyond poultry, which one could argue has taken them out of their circle of competence. Right off the bat, they purchased beef and pork giant IBP in 2001, which is still protein but with very different requirements for production. Prepared Foods took a quantum leap forward with the Hillshire deal in 2015, engaging in a bidding war with Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) that resulted in over 30% premium to the initial offer - $8.5B versus $6.13B - and a final price-to-EBITDA of 17, which Morningstar analysts called "a bit rich". Tyson has even invested in "clean meat" (i.e. - lab-grown protein) startups, stating that they are exploring every possibility to provide sufficient protein to their consumers (the environmental impact of an exponentially-expanding population's protein requirement goes conspicuously unmentioned). Their pursuit of protein production appears single-minded and oblivious to the diseconomies of scale they will run into trying to keep pace with something as fundamentally primitive as the growth of their consumer base.

What we learned from these stories:

Management sets the tone one way or another. From a culture perspective, you can see management's tone reflected in how they maintain their public-facing materials, how they approach M&A, the kinds of employees working for them, etc.

Fundamental forces can be stronger than economic forces. Inertia is just as relevant to businesses as it is to physical bodies of mass, and exponential growth curves are much steeper than the marginal cost curves of a company.

Conclusion

We conclude with an anecdote that seems to sum up nicely the overarching principle reflected in each of these points: as we struggled with "sticky" concentrated positions in our portfolio (ones for which reducing the size would be difficult because of tax implications or trading restrictions), we asked a family friend with considerable finance experience if they had any advice for how to hedge the idiosyncratic risk we were facing: could we use thematic ETFs, "pure play" companies, risk exposure matching, synthetic positions, etc. They remarked that they were not a believer in the modern portfolio theory approach of "diversity for diversification's sake" and that they would regularly hold big positions. The reason they were okay with those sizable positions?

"I do everything I can do legally to know more about a position than anyone else. The size of that position is relative to what I think I know versus what I do not, as well as what shares are discounting of my own expectations."

At the end of the day, knowledge is the greatest weapon we can wield. It's something that no one can take away from us, a sentiment expressed by Amos Oz in his memoir A Tale of Love and Darkness.

So if we want to hold a company, the only questions we have to ask ourselves are:

Am I willing to dig up as much information as humanly possible about this business, its industry, its market, its landscape, its management, its competition, its customers, its vendors, etc. etc.?

Am I willing to continue to find new information after I open the position?

Am I willing to do what must be done rationally given the corpus of information I have collected?

Our philosophy is that if we aren't willing to do as much research on a company for ownership as we would in writing an analysis for Seeking Alpha, then either we do not care about this company or our portfolio is at capacity for our bandwidth. Duan Yongping puts it another way: if this company were private, would I still be interested in investing in them?

With all of that said, 3M and Tyson rationally do not fit in our portfolio anymore. The hypothesis is suspect, results are poor, and the more we dig, the less confident we feel. The logical move is to jettison them (when the time is right, of course). As we prune the dead branches, we give the healthier bits more resources from which to grow and prosper, including that most precious resource of all: our time.