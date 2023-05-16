Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Getting Income From A Portfolio Is Easier These Days But Risks Remain

May 16, 2023 3:30 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, IG, LQD, IBD, VTC, MIG, SPIB, VCIT, CORP, SPBO, PFIG, QLTA, LQDH, ESCR, FCOR, SKOR, LKOR, WFIG, GIGB, SUSC, IGEB, SPXB, FLCO, KORP, IGBH, IGIB, USIG, BBCB, DRSK, LQDI, SCHI, VCEB, MBBB, LQDB, JHCB, GII, IGF, VPN, GLIF, NFRA, TOLZ, PAVE, OBOR, SIMS, IFRA, EFRA, BLDG, FV, QQQ, IVW, IWF, VUG, PWB, FPX, PDP, RPG, FTC, MGK, IWY, FVC, SFY, QQH, FDG, IQM, ILCG, SPYG, ONEQ, IUSG, QQEW, QQXT, SCHG, VOOG, VONG, SPGP, QQQE, GURU, MMTM, CACG, MTUM, FBGX, STLG, PTNQ, SPMO, LEAD, MILN, FDMO, TTAC, GVIP, NULG, LRGE, AIEQ, JMOM, TMFC, QGRO, PLAT, SFYF, AMOM, QRFT, XOUT, DWAW, NJAN, DWUS, ECOZ, FBCG, TCHP, TGRW, QQQM, RORO, ENTR, PLDR, PFUT, PGRO, WGRO, ATFV, KNGS, GK, QPX, LCG, SXQG, SENT, FGRO, FMAG, MMLG, GGRW, XDQQ, DFNV, HYG, PHB, JNK, HYS, IHY, THY, HYLD, SPHY, SJNK, GHYG, HYXU, ANGL, HYLS, PGHY, SHYG, HYGH, BSJN, WFHY, FALN, HYXF, BSJO, HYLB, GHYB, HYDB, USHY, SHYL, HYUP, HYDW, BSJP, FDHY, HYGV, BSJQ, PHYL, FLHY, IBHD, IBHE, IBHC, BSJR, NUHY, PTBD, ESHY, BSJS, HYBB, DFHY, IBHF, IHYF, BKHY, IBHG, HYD, HYMB, SHYD, FMHI, HYMU, BSJT, BBHY, VWOB, EBND, PCY, LEMB, FEMB, ELD, EMTL
Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • Historically low interest rates in recent years made it difficult for investors who seek yield from their investment portfolios.
  • Rising rates in today's fixed income markets have led to more attractive bond prices and higher yields, alleviating some of the challenges facing income investors.
  • However, higher rates haven't eliminated all our income challenges as higher inflation has reared its ugly head.
  • Those seeking to generate income and maintain spending power may benefit from a professionally managed, diversified income model to meet those objectives.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

Managing portfolio income has been challenging over the past decade or so as bond yields were historically low. This environment led some investors to seek income by tilting toward riskier assets as they reached for yield.

However, bond

Diversified portfolios

Is the 60/40 portfolio dead?

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.44K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.