Prykhodov

Right now amid tremendous market volatility, the best move is to pick up some great value stocks - particularly what I like to consider "growth at a reasonable price" tech stocks. This doesn't mean, however, that we should freely buy into all cheap stocks - as some, like eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), are big value traps.

eBay, the auction e-commerce site whose heyday marked the early days of Silicon Valley, has seen its share price recover ~7% this year. And while eBay isn't in any immediate danger of financial straits, I see very little hope for a fundamental recovery in this tech dinosaur.

Data by YCharts

I remain bearish on eBay. Now, here's the thing: I do acknowledge the fact that eBay is making a valiant effort to stay alive and remain relevant. It is trying to rejuvenate interest in its platform by adding new tech and features: for example, introducing a new image-based search tool that helps customers upload images of objects in order to search for visually similar items on the eBay marketplace:

eBay image search tools (eBay Q1 earnings deck)

eBay is also focusing on its few successful niches, in particular building more features and interest around its auto parts category. The company is also pushing Promoted Listings to boost its advertising revenue (more on that in the next section).

Still, in spite of these efforts, I continue to think that eBay will be relegated to anonymity within several years. As a reminder to investors who haven't kept up with eBay recently, here are my top bearish concerns for eBay at the moment:

Multiple quarters of GMV decline. For any e-commerce platform, GMV is the bread and butter of growth. eBay's GMV has been declining in the post-pandemic period (though still slightly up versus 2019), as consumers have taken their purchases to other sites.

For any e-commerce platform, GMV is the bread and butter of growth. eBay's GMV has been declining in the post-pandemic period (though still slightly up versus 2019), as consumers have taken their purchases to other sites. Outside of collectibles and other niche categories like auto parts, eBay has no real "wow" factor anymore. Specialized, dedicated e-commerce stores like Chewy (CHWY) have taken over certain categories; and in any category that has no special niche leader, Amazon (AMZN) reigns supreme. Relatively newer competitors, such as Poshmark for secondhand goods, are also gaining popularity for their relative ease of use. It's unclear whether eBay can continue growing on its collectibles push alone, let alone potentially shrink in the future.

Specialized, dedicated e-commerce stores like Chewy (CHWY) have taken over certain categories; and in any category that has no special niche leader, Amazon (AMZN) reigns supreme. Relatively newer competitors, such as Poshmark for secondhand goods, are also gaining popularity for their relative ease of use. It's unclear whether eBay can continue growing on its collectibles push alone, let alone potentially shrink in the future. Capital returns at risk - eBay has driven EPS growth through share buybacks, and rich dividends (currently at a ~2% yield) have kept investors patient. Yet, with declining revenue and margins, it's unclear whether eBay will be able to continue at its current pace.

There's no doubt that the stock is cheap: at current share prices near $45, the stock trades at a 10.7x forward P/E versus consensus expectations of $4.22 in pro forma EPS this year (data from Yahoo Finance). But without any real tools at its disposal to survive a very competitive e-commerce landscape dominated by Amazon, let alone any drivers to chase growth, I don't think this is a bargain worth taking.

Q1 download

Let's now go through eBay's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The GMV trend, representing the dollar sum of all goods sold on the eBay platform, is shown below:

eBay GMV trends (eBay Q1 earnings deck)

GMV declined -3% y/y on a constant-currency basis to $18.4 billion. The good news here: eBay's constant-currency GMV decline moderated from -6% in Q4 and -5% in Q3. The bad news is that this is because the prior-year comps are getting easier (eBay's pandemic demand peaked in 2021), and even against softer 2022 results in which GMV had declined double-digits, eBay is still failing to lap that level of demand.

Now here's the slightly more positive take: in Q1, at the very least, eBay was able to return to 3% y/y revenue growth to $2.51 billion (2% y/y on a constant-currency basis). This was obviously not driven by expansion of GMV (which should be the core business driver for eBay, but an expansion of take rates from 12.8% to 13.6%.

eBay revenue trends (eBay Q1 earnings deck)

This growth, in turn, was driven by eBay's push on Promoted Listings, which has helped grow advertising revenue by 23% y/y to $317 million:

eBay advertising revenue (eBay Q1 earnings deck)

Here is some color commentary from CEO Jamie Iannone's remarks on the Q1 earnings call detailing eBay's push into advertising:

Our advertising business continues to deliver robust growth at scale despite challenges in the broader digital ad market. Strong demand for Promoted Listings drove first-party advertising revenue of $285 million, up 31% or more than 30 points faster than GMV growth for the third straight quarter. Total advertising revenue grew 23% to $317 million. During Q1, over 2 million sellers adopted single ad products, and we reached more than 750 million live Promoted Listings. Our standard CPA product was once again the largest contributor to advertising growth, benefiting from continued optimization and performance improvement. In Q1, we rolled out a new machine learning model for ranking CPA ads that improved sales philosophy for sellers and conversion for buyers. This ranking model also enables us to evaluate the expected performance of multiple ad products alongside each other rather than making ad-serving decisions in silos. This change will be beneficial as we continue to expand our multiproduct advertising portfolio. Our emerging Promoted Listings products also continued to scale and grew mid-single digits quarter-over-quarter during the seasonally slower Q1. This growth was led by Promoted Listings Advanced, our cost per click format, which benefited from an upgraded relevance model deployed in the quarter as well as the inclusion of CPC ads within more of our existing ad services."

Unfortunately, overall dis-economies of scale have pushed down eBay's pro forma operating margins to 29.6%, a 280bps y/y decline.

eBay pro forma operating margins (eBay Q1 earnings deck)

Note as well that in spite of eBay's decision to lay off staff at the beginning of the year, the company is still expecting pro forma operating expenses to grow in the mid-single digits this year, as stated in its FY23 outlook commentary:

eBay FY23 outlook commentary (eBay Q1 earnings deck)

Key takeaways

This all begs the question: if we can't count on eBay to drive GMV or revenue growth, and if we can't rely on the company to slim down its expense structure enough to generate margin expansion in spite of weak revenue trends, then what's the incentive to remaining invested in this stock? This lack of catalysts, in my view, is what is keeping eBay from pushing meaningfully beyond its cheap ~11x P/E multiple. Continue to avoid this name.