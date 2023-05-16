Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
eBay Is Fighting To Stay Alive, But Its Relevance Is Waning

May 16, 2023 4:22 AM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)
Summary

  • Shares of eBay have rebounded ~7% this year, despite little hope for a fundamental rebound.
  • In its most recent Q1, the company reported a continuation of GMV declines, though this was offset by growth in the company's advertising initiatives.
  • Though Promoted Listings may provide a helpful kick to revenue, they may clog down a website that many consumers already consider out of date.
  • In spite of weak revenue trends this year, as well as eBay's own decision to lay off staff, the company is still expecting opex expansion this year.

man sitting the MacBook retina with site PayPal on screen

Right now amid tremendous market volatility, the best move is to pick up some great value stocks - particularly what I like to consider "growth at a reasonable price" tech stocks. This doesn't mean, however, that we should freely buy into all cheap stocks - as some, like eBay (

eBay image search tools

eBay image search tools (eBay Q1 earnings deck)

eBay GMV trends

eBay GMV trends (eBay Q1 earnings deck)

eBay revenue trends

eBay revenue trends (eBay Q1 earnings deck)

eBay advertising revenue

eBay advertising revenue (eBay Q1 earnings deck)

eBay pro forma operating margins

eBay pro forma operating margins (eBay Q1 earnings deck)

eBay FY23 outlook commentary

eBay FY23 outlook commentary (eBay Q1 earnings deck)

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

