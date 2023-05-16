AscentXmedia

Innergex (OTCPK:INGXF) reported for the second time in a row a weak quarter, mostly due to weather and hydrology conditions not being very favorable. Fortunately, there are reasons to believe this is only temporary, especially given that the long-term trend for hydrology levels is actually up. The company firmly believes that the long-term average will come back and then they'll deliver much better results. In our previous article covering Q4 2022 results we pointed out that exceptionally low hydrology levels in British Columbia and maintenance costs at some of its hydro facilities were higher caused relatively poor results. This quarter is therefore relatively similar with respect to the headwinds, but as already mentioned, this is likely to be a short term issue.

When the long-term average hydrology levels and other weather factors are normalized, revenues and adjusted EBITDA would have been meaningfully higher. With only the first quarter of 2023 normalized for 100% long-term average, the free cash flow would have increased by $21 million, resulting in a 14% point improvement to the dividend payout ratio, from 108% to 94%. On a trailing 12 months, with all four previous quarters normalized for 100% long-term average, the resulting payout ratio would have been in the range from 72% to 77%.

The company shared some interesting information on several of its new projects, particularly relevant were the financial close of the San Andrés battery energy storage project., and that it has initiated construction in Boswell which is a 330 MW wind facility under a long-term PPA of 30 years. The company should be able to generate very strong cash flow from this project, which was Q4 of 2024 as its COD target date. Innergex also purchased a 60 MW solar facility already under contract in Ontario, and has also been very active also in France where it has several advanced projects.

Importantly the company does not think it will require much equity in 2023 and 2024. This is good news given the low share price would make share issuances at this time highly dilutive and could significantly reduce the benefit of the new projects due to the high capital cost resulting from raising capital at a low valuation. This is why management expressed a preference to recycle some of its assets as well as recycle other ones. This should be less dilutive than issuing stock at current prices. Another option the company is exploring is refinancing specific assets, which is a way of recycling capital without selling the asset itself. The exception would be France, where apparently renewable energy assets are getting very good valuations, and the company might decide to make some monetizations there. During the Q&A session of the earnings call there was an interesting exchange where the CFO Jean Trudel and CEO Michel Letellier made a reference to this alternative strategies to raising equity by selling shares, and that they can probably get ~$200 million from refinancing assets.

Jean Trudel And Mark, you're talking about potentially selling some assets in hydro in D.C., but actually refinancing these assets on a long-term basis is somehow a divestiture a little bit of our equity exposure there to some degree, right? If we go back and put another 75%, 80% of financing on those asset indirectly, we are -- we are reducing our equity exposure to these assets and is cheaper -- as you know, that is much cheaper than trying to sell equity. Mark Jarvi No, that’s a very good point. Okay. Michel Letellier It's a substantial amount. So maybe we can give an indication. It's certainly an amount above $200 million that we would probably get out of a refinancing like this that would delever the top co. So that's -- it's material for us.

Q1 Results

In Q1 2023 production was flat at 2.3 GWh, and revenues and production tax credits were up 5% at $218 million, compared to the previous year. Still, adjusted EBITDA was down slightly, despite some minor acquisitions made by the company. As previously mentioned, this was to a large degree the result of hydrology and weather patterns, something that should self correct in the future.

Innergex Investor Presentation

Payout Ratio

With free cash flow down in the quarter compared to the previous year, and the amount paid in dividends rising slightly, the payout ratio deteriorated and went above 100%. We believe the company will still likely maintain the dividend unchanged, and the payout ratio should improve once hydrology and weather conditions return closer to the long-term average and some advanced development projects start contributing to cash flow. That said, it is also very unlikely that the company will raise the dividend any time soon.

Innergex Investor Presentation

Debt Maturity

Innergex's total debt amounted to $6.1 billion at the end of the first quarter. The company has little exposure to rising interest rates with 92% having fixed rates or fixed under long-term hedging agreements. Also 100% of the project loans and the tax equity financing are amortized over a weighted average life of 15 years and are supported by high-quality and predictable cash flows. An interesting observation is that Innergex facilities have a useful life far exceeding the current amortization period of the existing debt, so there should be significant value remaining after the debt is repaid.

Innergex Investor Presentation

Hydrology

Low hydrology flows were a significant headwind for the company in 2022 and Q1 2023, since they deviate significantly from the last four decades average and meaningfully impacted production. The company believes this should be considered an anomaly as historical data shows an upward trend in annual average flow.

Very dry conditions were experienced in April, September, October and November 2022 and especially in February and March of 2023. That said, looking at the historical data on the right side of the graph shows that there is a small upward trend in annual average flows over the last four decades.

Innergex Investor Presentation

Project Pipeline

The company has a total of ~8.8 GW of prospective projects, with most of them being early stage. Approximately 1 GW is in the advanced stages, and these solid pipelines are one of the reasons we are very optimistic about Innergex's future. Most of these prospective projects will be wind projects, but there is a decent amount of solar and hydro as well, with a little bit of storage too. Most of the projects are being planned in Canada, followed by the US, and the rest in France and Chile. Our main concern is that the company finds relatively cheap ways to finance the equity component for these projects, as issuing shares at current prices would make it difficult for them to be accretive on a per share basis, or limit their upside potential.

Innergex Investor Presentation

Valuation

In regards to valuation, the company and its management clearly believe shares to be undervalued. This is what CEO Michel Letellier said with respect to the possibility of issuing shares for M&A, where he described the current price as "depressed".

We like to take advantage of the M&A when it's when it makes sense, when it's really accretive. And as you all know, we would be reluctant to use our stock to fund new M&A. We see the price has been depressed, and we're mindful of that. We're sad about this. And hopefully, we'll do a better job explaining to you guys and to the market what we're doing.

The way we see it, shares are currently trading at ~13x estimated FY2025 free cash flow, which we believe is attractive for a company growing free cash flow at a ~13% CAGR. Also, looking at the EV/Revenues multiple, it is clear that Innergex shares have rarely been this undervalued compared to its revenues. We therefore believe it is a great time to buy the shares, and benefit from the growth the development pipeline will bring.

Data by YCharts

Risks

There are a few risks to consider with Innergex, including the impact hydrology and weather conditions can have on its results. The company has a significant debt load, although it is backed by high-quality assets with solid cash flows, which reduced risks considerably. There is also the question of whether the company will be able to structure the financing of its development projects in a way that results in attractive IRRs.

Conclusion

Innergex shares have rarely been as cheap as they are now, with even management pointing out the undervaluation. The last two quarters have disappointed, but it has mainly been the result of hydrology and weather conditions which should eventually self correct. As such, we believe this is a great time to buy the shares and get the benefit from the growth that the significant development project pipeline should bring. We are upgrading our rating to 'Strong Buy' from 'Buy' previously given our belief that this is a great time to buy the shares.

