Innergex Q1 Results: Looks Like A Great Time To Buy The Shares

May 16, 2023 4:23 AM ETInnergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE:CA), INGXF
Summary

  • Innergex reported another weak quarter mostly due to unfavorable weather and hydrology conditions, affecting revenues and adjusted EBITDA.
  • The company continues to make progress with its development pipeline, and it is making plans to refinance or recycle certain assets to generate liquidity as an alternative to equity issuance.
  • Management expressed their belief during the earnings call that shares are undervalued, and we agree that they look attractive and it looks like a great time to buy the shares.

Water rushes through hydroelectric dam

AscentXmedia

Innergex (OTCPK:INGXF) reported for the second time in a row a weak quarter, mostly due to weather and hydrology conditions not being very favorable. Fortunately, there are reasons to believe this is only temporary, especially given that the long-term trend for

Innergex Q1 Results

Innergex Payout Ratio

Innergex Debt Maturity

Innergex Hydrology

Innergex Development Pipeline

Chart
Data by YCharts

Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

