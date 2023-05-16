Sjo/iStock via Getty Images

Back in late February, I placed a "Hold" rating on CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) in a write-up of the stock. With its stock price down over -25% since that article and the company reporting results earlier this month, I wanted to take a closer look at its recent earnings. Note that the company has paid out $20.93 in dividends since my original article, so this stock's total return is about -10% since it was published.

Q1 Earnings

For the quarter, CVR Partners recorded revenue of $226.3 million, up 2% year over year.

Product pricing at gate for ammonia fell -16% year over year to $888 per ton, while UAN pricing dropped -8% to $457 per ton. The company noted that it sold more than half its first quarter production in the fourth quarter when prices were much higher.

Ammonia production soared 20% to 224,000 tons, while UAN production jumped 15% to 366,000 tons. Plant capacity utilization was 105% for the quarter compared to 88% a year ago.

Discussing its strong plant utilization on its Q1 earnings call, CEO Mark Pytosh said:

We struggled with some of the performance issues last year with the plants. We had identified what we thought were reliability challenges for us. We thought we had addressed those in the turnaround. And we were very pleased to see the run rates that we had. I won't promise 105% for the forward quarters, but we feel like we've addressed some of the reliability issues. And our target is to operate at 95% to 100% of main plate. And as we're already thinking ahead to the next sets of reliability projects, which I identified in my comments. We think reliability is everything on the production side of this business. And we got paid for the effort that we put in, and we're basically preparing for the next round of that for the next 2 to 3 years. So I hope that we can run at high rates. We have in the past at various points in time. And again, we had big turnarounds last year, a long stretch of outages, and we dealt with issues that we thought, but we have other opportunities, we think, at the plant to improve. And so I'm hoping that we'll continue on. We typically run better after the turnaround once the plants are lined out. But again, our focus has been for the last several years, but will continue to be, if anything, more focused on reliability."

CVR Partners also monetized 45Q tax credits under its CVR-CapturePoint Parent joint venture. It received an $18.1 million distribution as a result.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 1% to $124.3 million. Cash available for distribution soared from $23.8 million to $110.3 million. The company reserved $16.3 million for future turnarounds in the quarter. The year-ago number took out $65 million in debt service and $12.4 million in buybacks.

The company declared a variable distribution of $10.43 per common unit. The distribution will be paid out May 22nd to unitholders of record as of May 15th.

Overall, it was an outstanding quarter for CVR Partners. The 105% utilization for its plants was the big highlight. The company achieved very strong pricing for its products, given that it pre-sold the majority of its Q1 production the prior quarter when prices were much higher. CVR Partners typically pre-sells its nitrogen fertilizer products a quarter ahead, and therefore always sees a bit of a lag to pricing moves.

Outlook

Looking forward, CVR Partners is looking for utilization of between 95-100% from both its facilities in Q2. The company is projecting between $50-55 million in direct operating expenses and between $7-12 million in CapEx.

At the end of quarter, the company noted that Ammonia prices for the Southern Plains was $739 a ton, down -42% compared to where it was a year ago at $1,277 a ton.

Ammonia in the Corn Belt was $894 per ton, down -35% from $1,376 a ton. UAN prices at the end of March were $373 per ton, -39% below the $615 a ton it traded at a year ago. Natural gas prices, meanwhile, were -40% lower to $2.76.

Discussing the current state of the nitrogen fertilizer market, Pytosh said:

Warmer-than-expected weather in Europe and the U.S. starting in December has led to increased natural gas inventories and lower prices in the U.S. and Europe. As a result, spot prices for all nitrogen fertilizer products have fallen from the high levels in the fall. With sustained lower natural gas prices in Europe in the first quarter, we have seen some of the off-line European nitrogen production capacity come back online. Recent estimates indicate European nitrogen production operating at around 80% of capacity, up from 60% in the fall of 2022. Natural gas market dynamics have driven nitrogen fertilizer prices to largely be set by the marginal price of European natural gas for production input costs plus logistical costs. While prices of nitrogen fertilizer in the U.S. have fallen since the winter, natural gas prices have also fallen into the area of $2.20 per MMBtu, setting U.S. nitrogen fertilizer production costs at the low end of the global cost curve. While the extreme pressure on natural gas inventories have subsided for now, we do not believe that the structural market issues in Europe have been resolved and should remain in effect over the next 2 to 3 years. We believe there is likely more upside than downside to European natural gas prices from here."

Further ahead, the company is looking towards decarbonization projects. It's looking to potentially install a nitrous oxide abatement unit at one of its acid plant at its Coffeyville facility. It's reserving $5 million for the project, which it expects to be complete by 2025. CVR Partners is also looking at a potential project at Coffeyville to improve pet coke handling and storage. Meanwhile the company is also looking at various CO2 sequestration opportunities for its East Dubuque facility.

The first quarter will likely be the best quarter for CVR Partners for the year, as the company was able to pre-sell much of its Q1 production in Q4 before nitrogen fertilizer prices collapsed. It also got a nice 45Q tax credit that won't repeat each quarter. Since then, fertilizer prices are down significantly.

However, the company could benefit later in the year from higher spreads between Gulf Coast and Midwest prices. Rival CF Industries (CF) on it Q1 call noted tight production and widening spreads, while there have been transportation issues impacting parts of the Mississippi River. As a company that pre-sells much of its fertilizer, CVR Partners won't benefit from this dynamic as much as some other players, but it still could help them some.

Conclusion

The first quarter was likely the peak of earnings for CVR Partners for a while. Nonetheless, it was a strong quarter that the company should get credit for, highlighted by its above plate capacity utilization. The company can't control the price of fertilizer, but it can control its operations, which it did a green job of in Q1. Going forward, nitrogen fertilizer prices are considerably lower, but still well above where they were several years back.

When I evaluated CVR Partner's assets a few years ago for the fund I worked for, the replacement value for its plants was close to $80 a share (post reverse split) compared to new plants with similar production that were being built. Reduced debt and share buybacks adds about $10 a share to that valuation, while inflation and operational improvements could increase that valuation even more. As such, I think the stock is slightly undervalued a current levels and should be closer to $90. However, I will keep my "Hold" rating for now, and would be a buyer closer to $70.