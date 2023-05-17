Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
11 Blue-Chips For The Ultimate High-Yield Buffett-Style Dividend Aristocrat Portfolio

May 17, 2023 7:10 AM ETADP, CSL, DOV, EDV, GD, JKHY, KMLM, MO, NDSN, PII, PM, SEIC, TROW1 Comment
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The economic data is getting worse at an accelerating rate. It now appears a 1.7% GDP recession lasting nine months could start in 5 weeks.
  • The eerie calm of the market is 100% driven by an AI bubble in the biggest tech stocks. A bubble that could end as soon as next Wed.
  • The stock market will likely suffer a 22% to 40% correction later this year. This house of horrors for stocks will panic most people, but not smart investors.
  • Here are 11 of the widest moat, Buffett-style dividend aristocrats. They aren't just "wonderful companies at fair prices". They are wonderful companies at wonderful prices.
  • Combined with two high-yield ETFs that generate the best hedging strategy of the last 53 years, you can build a 4.1% yielding ultra-low volatility wide-moat aristocrat portfolio that historically delivers 11% to 12% returns while falling 60% less than the S&P during bear markets. With bond rebalancing in bear markets, you can boost after-tax long-term returns by 20% and achieve 13% to 14% Nasdaq-like returns while rolling over the worst market potholes in a Rolls-Royce Portfolio.
heap of US Dollar bills, money background. Top view of business concept on background with copy space

Mykola Sosiukin

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, May 15th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I believe an economic hurricane is coming.

In part 1 of this series, I explained why five economic headwinds are converging

FactSet Research Terminal

Daily Shot

Daily Shot

Daily Shot

YCharts

Daily Shot

Genuine Impact

YCharts

Treasury, Goldman Sachs, Moody's

Finbold

Finbold

Business Insider

JPMorgan Asset Management

Get Ready To Fill The Largest Plane In History With Your Favorite Blue-Chip Bargains (Wikipedia)

Vanguard

Daily Shot

Charlie Bilello

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Wide Moat Research

Daily Shot

YCharts

Statista

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
104.27K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own all of these via ETFs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

