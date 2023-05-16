Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

iRobot: Merger Risks-Reward Balancing, Taking Profits (Rating Upgrade)

May 16, 2023 5:01 AM ETiRobot Corporation (IRBT)AMZN
And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
1.7K Followers

Summary

  • At the end of March, I recommended avoiding or shorting IRBT shares despite the potential tie-up with Amazon.
  • Shares have since plunged another 20%+, underperforming the market, and the arb spread now offers an incredible 80% upside.
  • While not ready to make an outright bullish call, I am upgrading IRBT shares to HOLD.

Woman Hand Using iRobot Roomba 980 Cleaning Vacuum

Onfokus

Despite my preference for (and broader experience with) long trades, I issued on Seeking Alpha a SELL recommendation for iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares at the end of March. Personally, the investment case looked like a potential example of what Howard

IRBT March call

Seeking

iRobot Q1 Headline results

Seeking Alpha

IRBT forecast through FY25

And Value For All

This article was written by

And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
1.7K Followers
APAC Corporate Financial Analyst (Controller) for a large-cap European company. Part-time investor and passionate about everything concerning finance, I contribute to the site as a hobby and for self-development. Former semi-pro chess player and at high risk of turning into a ski bum (that's why I do not write much during winters...).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.