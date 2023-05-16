Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft: Good Luck Trying To Beat Its Bundling Power

May 16, 2023 5:05 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)1 Comment
Summary

  • Microsoft is the second-largest company in the world for a reason, as the company's products and services are irreplaceable and enjoy sticky, fast-growing demand.
  • The bundling strategy of Microsoft is notorious for its power to disable competitors and force customers to expand their relationships with Microsoft.
  • Satya Nadella has mastered the company's bundling power. Under his leadership, Microsoft's stock became an eight-bagger as the company intensified its focus on subscription and cloud-based offerings.
  • The company's Q3-23 results showcased Microsoft's strength, as Azure outperformed AWS by a significant margin, and search & advertising gained market share as well.
  • Even after a 29.0% surge YTD, Microsoft still trades below my fair value estimate of $363.4 per share. Thus, I rate MSFT stock a Buy.

The Microsoft Store New York City

wdstock

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the second-largest company in the world for a reason. The company provides essential services and products for individuals and businesses in data, AI, search, advertising, networking, connectivity, cloud, infrastructure, security, gaming, and productivity. By leveraging its bundling power, Microsoft continues to take market share from giants like

Segment revenue breakdown

Created by the author using data from Microsoft's financial reports (10-K); 2023 numbers are estimated based on Q1-Q3 actuals and management's guidance for Q4.

Revenue growth by product table

Microsoft Fiscal Q3-23 Earning Release

Margin graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from Microsoft's financial reports (10-K); 2023 numbers are estimated based on Q1-Q3 actuals and management's guidance for Q4.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Growth comparison graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from the companies' financial reports; Microsoft's fiscal quarter is two periods ahead of the calendar year, meaning Q1-23 is Microsoft's fiscal Q3-23.

Search growth graph

Microsoft New AI-powered Bing and Edge Conference Presentation

financial model graph

Created and calculated by the author based on data from Microsoft's financial reports and the author's projections

Cash returns graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha

I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law. I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund. My goal is to conduct analyses seeking to find high-quality companies with an extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

