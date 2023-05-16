aimintang/E+ via Getty Images

Dear readers/subscribers,

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) has been a conservative investment in my portfolio for some time. I invest in the company, as with many of my investments, when the conservative upside goes up over 10% per year, or annually. Otherwise, I'm pretty mellow/passive on even a company like this, despite its fundamentals. It's very much of an either/or sort of approach.

My PT that I've found to be borderline acceptable for a decent upside is $44/share. This is news, because as of this article, that's actually an upside we have for the company, given that it's now trading at around $43.5 - so barely.

Let's go through the latest results and what this company may offer you.

York Water - Plenty of Upside, just at the right price

I've been reviewing this company for some time, and done a fair bit of due diligence on it at this point. Some of this can be read in previous articles, other facts we'll look at here.

First off though, the company's recent set of news and upsides. York Water recently declared its latest consecutive dividend. That makes this the 610th consecutive dividend, with a quarterly level of $0.2027. YORW is the oldest publicly traded business in all of the United States and has never missed a single dividend payment in over 205 years.

That's a record, in terms of consecutive dividend payments, and it also means that the company paid dividends and continued, during the American Civil War. Quite a history - not to mention two world wars and almost half-a-dozen depressions and major downturns.

1Q23 continues to confirm why the company has the ability to continue to do this. Top-line growth rate came to over $1M on a YoY basis, which is solid when the actual revenue is around $15M, with EBIT up more than half a million.

I've spoken about the reasons for the revenue increases previously. Its rate increases effective as of the last month in 1Q23, as well as simple customer growth/growth in the base. Maintenance expenses and operational costs slightly impacted this, but nothing major.

YORW also continued to invest heavily in hardening water infrastructure - replacing spillways, routine items and replacements, and all-over improvements across its operating area. Estimates are for the company to spend around $45M in more investments for this year, including more hardening/armoring assets and spillways, extensions, construction of new wastewater treatments, and routine pipeline improvements.

YORW IR (YORW IR)

York Water remains as boring as it has always been - providing water, wastewater, and related service to a relatively small, but stable geography. The company's service area is around 200,000 individuals, give or take a few thousand people. This includes a very mixed customer base, including very classic residential and some basic industrial/commercial with the manufacturing of fixtures, furniture, electrical machinery, and many other areas. It's your typical mixed resi/industrial area in this part of the state.

Earnings declined as a product of new investments, and this will likely continue going forward.

There are multiple ways of viewing York Water in terms of peerage and profitability. What I tend to focus on when I view companies is straight profitability and financial strength. This to me separates good companies and operations from bad ones. This goes both from a straight profitability perspective, i.e. is the company making money, but also what the company's comparative margins look like.

When it comes to comparisons, we can look at things like utilities, other water companies, or both. The company has very impressive gross, operating, and net margins. In every area, the company is in the 90+ percentile to a wide peer group of regulated utilities, which YORW of course is. In both Net and gross margins, YORW scores the 94th or above percentile compared to a peer group including dozens of investment-graded high-quality utilities. It also has better profitability over time than 99.76% of the companies in its peer group (Source: GuruFocus), showcasing the quality of this company. This is despite investment-related lower earnings for the past few years.

Barring CapEx and M&As, this company is a money-minting machine, managing some of the highest net margins I've seen in a conservative business.

YORW revenue/net (GuruFocus)

I've been through balance sheets, cash flows, and other data - and finding flaws here isn't easy. Debt is up, but not to a worrying degree. The company's earnings over time have the unerring and stable nature of a set of granite stairs, growing and growing over time.

YORW earnings/revenue (GuruFocus)

Of course, people will always require water - and as long as people live in the company's operating area, there is little reason to expect that these trends or these indicators will significantly change. What's more, York Water is an extremely insider-heavy purchase company. Company insiders buy frequently, even if their purchases aren't necessarily massive or that significant - though the C-suite does own a very significant amount of shares.

YORW insider activity (GuruFocus)

Still, there are some things worth considering that could make this not as interesting a "BUY" to you as you might like. The low-yield dividend, is currently at less than 3% - even less than 2%, at 1.86%. You're also expected to pay a significant premium for this water company due to the sheer amount of safety within it, and the fact that a $625M market cap company warrants an A- in credit from S&P Global. The growth rate is bound to be rather low here, which influences the upside at higher multiples.

York Water had an as-expected 1Q23, given its current somewhat higher rate of capital expenditures/investments. That's likely to continue for a few quarters, though this doesn't necessarily influence my valuation targets for YORW that much.

I've held a $44/share PT before - let's see where $43.5 puts us in terms of forecasts.

York Water Valuation - Plenty to like at below $44, but maybe not enough

Any forecast for YORW needs to be looked at through the lens of premiumization. The company warrants a 5-year average of 35x, which means that at 30.36x, YORW might not actually be that "expensive". The upside to that 35x has now climbed over 15% per year - 16.21% to be specific, or a total of almost 30% over 2 years on a forward basis.

Of course, I prefer forecasting at a lower premium. A 10-year or a normalized average of 33x is more comfortable for me since the past few years have been somewhat too exuberant on quality companies, and I expect even YORW will see some margin pressure. However, the upside even to 33.5x is still market-beating, which is different from when I reviewed the company previously.

In fact, even on a 31.65x forward P/E, the company is now market-beating at almost 9%. I prefer double digits, and I do "want" double digits, but we get that from 33x if we get 9% from 31.6x.

YORW Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

I've previously been bullish at $41-$43/share, so being bullish here is a bit on the edge of acceptability. This is especially true when we look at what other companies are available with excellent upside here at this time.

Still, for those of us looking for extreme safety and conservative investing, this company delivers, and its historical stability is well above the average, no matter (almost) what you end up comparing it to. Arguing against a company with a 200+ year history, and no signs whatsoever of fundamental trouble, that's a hard thing to do.

The analyst targets for this company remain very exuberant. S&P Global has one analyst following the company, and he hasn't shifted his PT for at least half a year - and that PT is $59/share. Me, I've retained my below-$44/share PT, and that price target has outperformed in how it would have allowed you to avoid the company as it moved above levels from whence it would once again drop down.

So, I'm not changing my price target as of this article either. I believe York Water is a sector-leading water company in terms of profitability and stability - and that, for some investors, makes it a worthy "BUY".

As of now, I'm saying that you're likely to see market-beating returns for this business over time, and for that reason, I'm shifting from a "HOLD" to a "BUY" at this time.

Thesis

My thesis for York Water Company is the following:

This is the oldest consistently dividend-paying company in existence. It's trading at a significant premium but may well deserve some of this premium.

My target for YORW is a 30-33X P/E, accepting the 10-year P/E average, giving us a PT of $44/share - and that's the highest I'm willing to go here, no matter what.

YORW has gone too far and it's not going down - I'm "HOLD" in here, and I consider it better to wait to drop before buying more. Check out European and other US peers to see if they're more to your liking.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic, good upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

As you can see, the company still fulfills only 3 out of 5 criteria here - making it a "HOLD" to me.