LPETTET

I recently found out about CVS (NYSE:CVS) after hearing about their prescription strength love potions. When I asked the manager about them, he told me, “Sorry sir, the only love potions we have are the box of chocolates in aisle five.” I bought a box and looked up the stock when I got home. And what did I find…

Company Background

CVS Health is a complex health solutions company that essentially has three primary segments (in order of highest to lowest revenue): health services (formerly pharmacy services), pharmacy and consumer wellness (formerly retail), and health care benefits (formerly insurance). This is so confusing; CVS would have been better off going the Prince route and changing all its segments names to symbols.

Besides confusing everyone, the company’s main objective has been to vertically integrate all touch-points for patients so they may have all their healthcare needs met by one source. In addition, the CVS Virtual Care offering focuses on digital integration, specifically through adoption of its mobile apps, telehealth appointments, and health dashboards. Essentially, CVS wants to be a one-stop shop for a patient’s healthcare needs.

Q1 2023

Here is some current data regarding CVS stock:

Its market cap is $88 billion Its stock has fallen over 30% in the last 52 weeks Its current dividend yield is 3.5%.

Here are some of the highlights/lowlights from Q1-23:

Total revenues up 11% to $85 billion Guidance for adjusted EPS of $8.70 to $8.90 for FY23 Operating margins shrunk 57 bps from 4.61% to 4.04%, year over year (120 bps, if you adjust for the opioid litigation expense from Q1 2022)

In the quarter, CVS completed acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Tree Health. A lot of investors are upset that the company took on additional debt to finance these acquisitions. The long-term debt coming into this year was $50 billion and the debt issued during the quarter was $6 billion, which brings the total current long-term debt up to $56 billion.

The real reason to be upset is that investors have been led to believe the Aetna acquisition was the main target and that afterwards, debt reduction was priority number one. These new acquisitions are a change in course from what was previously communicated with investors. This is part of my thesis for why the market has reduced CVS’ fair value P/E to only 8-10 times earnings. Regardless, the company believes these two acquisitions will further strengthen its vertical integration efforts.

Valuation

Valuation is art and science. No two investors will get the same results. Below, I will outline all my assumptions with explanations and present my discounted cash flow analysis. I know this section is the favorite part of my articles for my readers.

Sales Growth

I stripped out the effects of Aetna and applied CVS’ core historical average revenue growth of 7.5%, except for one adjustment… I reduced it to 7% to be conservative. The company states the synergies from all its acquisitions will be a catalyst for consistent double-digit sales growth, but that remains to be seen so limiting sales growth to 7% is prudent.

Expenses

Both COGS and SGA expense are based on CVS’ historical averages and most recent quarterly margins of 4.04%, which showed weakness year over year. By using 4.04% as opposed to higher margins of the past, I baked in some extra cushion.

Tax Rate and Net Current Assets

The tax rate is set to 21% overall, based on TCJA, but of course this fluctuates depending on deferred tax asset/liabilities. Net current assets as a percentage of sales is set to 3%, which is a happy medium between some higher years followed by negative ones in recency.

Capital Expenditures

Both CAPX and CAPX growth rates are based off historical averages and forward guidance.

Cost of Capital

The cost of capital was hand calculated to be exactly 5.67% using the CAPM model. This was a huge pain, by the way, because CVS has 34 different interest rates on its outstanding bonds. Another reason they should cut down on their debt is to convenience me. Just kidding.

DocShah’s CVS DCF

CVS DCF (Author, DocShah Capital)

Based on company guidance and my own estimates, the fair share price is $109 per share, which represents 60% upside from today’s price. If we zoom out, the company is over 80% bigger in ten years and producing free cash flow in the range of $12-13 billion. Both of these are in the realm of possibility so at a glance the DCF “holds water.” Furthermore, based on my assumptions, there is a margin of safety baked into the valuation.

What if CVS’ Operating Margins Expand?

CVS DCF, 4.5% OM (Author, DocShah Capital)

Here is where things really get interesting. CVS’ operating margins are thin at 4.04%, which is noticeably down (almost 30%) from its 20-year historical average of 5.4%. If the company can recover those margins, or even get close, the valuation dramatically changes. For example, if operating margins increase to 4.5%, then CVS’ fair value would be $133 per share, which represents 96% upside from current levels.

This is great proof of how important it is that CVS expands its margins; because it is a cash flow juggernaut (in absolute terms), even a fractional improvement in margins will dramatically increase the share price.

What if CVS’ Operating Margins Contract?

CVS DCF 3% OM (Author, DocShah Capital)

On the flip side of the coin, if operating margins continue to contract, then the stock would be overvalued at current levels. For example, if operating margins decrease to 3%, then CVS’ fair value would $60 per share, which represents 12% downside from current levels.

Note: There a million different scenarios we can project when creating financial models. Please understand, these are only a few and not meant to be all encompassing. These are simply estimates to provide prospective on the current valuation.

FastGraphs

CVS Earnings Graph (FastGraphs)

CVS has consistently grown earnings at a double-digit rate for the past twenty years. The stock’s normal and fair value P/E overlap at 15x earnings. The stock is currently only trading at 8x earnings. If the market revalues CVS to its fair value, the stock could appreciate to $130 - $150 per share, which represents about a 100% gain.

CVS has gone through two sustained periods of overvaluation and two sustained periods of undervaluation. This is a bit unusual as companies tend to flow in and out of fair value more frequently; in the case of CVS, its stock is more stubborn. It seems to take an overwhelming amount of good news to make the stock [begrudgingly] move upwards.

I know there are many frustrated investors who have nothing to show for the past five years. Not only did the price not change, but neither did the dividend, which makes for an ugly duckling stock. As cliché as it is, the truth is that stocks are a voting machine in the short-run and a weighing machine in the long-run. The real question that needs to be answered is why is the market not "weighing" this stock higher right now?

Why is the Market Not Pricing this Stock Higher?

In my opinion, I think the market doubts CVS will achieve the synergies it predicts will result from all its acquisitions.

I would agree that it remains uncertain if the acquisitions will provide enough synergistic effects to increase the bottom line. I have seen this play out negatively time and time again (think the Disney conglomerate, Newell with Jarden, or Take-Two with Zynga). However, for companies as large as CVS and Aetna, synergies are even more difficult to materialize. It could take a decade before the companies are fully integrated, become whole, and become efficient enough that costs decrease. It certainly has not happened yet as margins are the thinnest in history. It is more likely that friction points remain and is costing CVS a fortune to try and integrate two wholly separate entities, if nothing but by the debt alone.

When you combine the higher costs and lack of synergy with the massive amount of debt undertaken to pursue this acquisition, it makes it difficult to value this stock liberally. There are structural issues which are weighing down profitability and I think the market recognizes this and thus, is waiting for a clear signal that the acquisitions have begun to expand margins. I believe the catalyst for a rapid share price appreciation to fair value is going to be driven by the first meaningful expansion in operating margins.

Capital Returned

CVS has commenced stock buybacks, issued dividends, refused to participate in egregious stock-based compensation, and the CEO bought shares recently. Despite all this capital returned to the shareholders, ironically, the one thing CVS has not provided is a capital gain.

Dividend

The dividend yield is 3.5% and the payout ratio is only 25%. At this level, the dividend has lots of room to grow, but unfortunately the burden of debt servicing and principal repayment hampers that possibility.

Insider Transactions

As Peter Lynch once notably said,

Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

On May 5th, 2023, CEO Karen Lynch (not his wife) purchased $1 million of stock in the open market at an average price of $69. It is important to note, however, that prior to that there was massive insider selling when the stock was $100 per share.

Leverage

In this last ten years, the company’s:

Debt to equity increased from 35% to 107% Debt to capital increased from 24% to 50% Total liabilities to total assets increased from 47% to 70% Operating income to interest expense decreased from 15x to 6x Current ratio decreased from 1.6x to 0.9x

Across the board, whether measuring liquidity or solvency, CVS’ financial health has deteriorated. This is so typical of companies that grow by acquiring other companies; the financials deteriorate, the synergies never materialize, and the losses (especially, opportunity cost) aggregate.

Too Big to Fail?

When investors think of companies that are too big to fail, they primarily think of companies in the financial sector; but I would make the argument CVS is also too big to fail. Even if the company was at risk on defaulting on every single one of its bonds, it would likely be bailed out by the US government long before this ever takes place. Therefore, there is a “floor” on the stock. While this is awful strategy to base an investment on, it is worth mentioning because it puts into perspective how low the stock price is today relative to its residual value.

Note: I am not advocating for this, it is merely an observation.

Risks

There are numerous risks to consider when investing in CVS:

The synergies from acquisitions do not materialize and profitability suffers. Excessive leverage weighs down profitability and prevents growth. Regulations and litigations prove to be costly and time consuming, thus reducing profitability. Inflation continues to reduce operating margins, putting the stock at high risk of being overvalued. Interest rates continue to rise making it costly (for CVS and ultimately, the shareholders) to issue new debt to help pay off old debt. The company might continue acquiring more companies, despite signaling to investors their focus is on reducing leverage and operating the business as efficiently as possible. For the company’s set of risks, please click here.

Takeaway

CVS is an undervalued company by all rational valuation measures, but, in my opinion, the market has reservations about the company’s vertical integration efforts, hence why it has reduced CVS’ normal P/E from 15x earnings to 8x earnings. The past quarter’s results did nothing to change the markets sentiments as operating margins further compressed. Despite this, the stock is underpriced, but my guess is operating margins will have to meaningfully expand before the stock begins an ascent.

The market has priced in enough bad news, however, that the risk/reward is compelling and investors should get a solid and dependable dividend yield in the meantime. Furthermore, investors who are interested in opening a position have an opportunity to buy shares cheaper than the CEO did from the open market two weeks ago.

Overall, CVS is a buy. Investors should look out for margin, leverage, and integration improvements (if any) in the next earnings call.