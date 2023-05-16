Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MPLX: An Opportunity For Income-Seeking Investors

May 16, 2023 5:22 AM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)
Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
431 Followers

Summary

  • In the last five years, thanks to distributions, the partnership has enjoyed a 64% TUR compared to 56% for the S&P 500.
  • The business model de-risks it from the boom and bust cycle of upstream and downstream energy firms.
  • Revenues and cash flows are stable and predictable and support the distribution policy.
  • There is ample room for distributions to grow.
  • The firm is relatively attractive and its free cash flows are trading at more attractive levels than the market.

Markets Open After Big Gains On Monday

Michael M. Santiago

Diversified, large-cap master limited partnership, MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has been a stock market laggard over the last five years. However, looking under the hood shows that the business generates so much distributable and free cash flow that the

Source: Morningstar

Source: Morningstar

Source: MSCI

Source: MSCI

Source: MPLX LP 2022 Annual Report

Source: MPLX LP 2022 Annual Report

Source: MPLX LP Filings and Author Calculations

Source: MPLX LP Filings and Author Calculations

Source: Author Calculations

Source: Author Calculations

Source: MPLX LP Filings and Author Calculations

Source: MPLX LP Filings and Author Calculations

This article was written by

Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
431 Followers
An economics graduate with a passion for financial history; I apply my knowledge to markets in an effort to hopelessly predict trends and spot value. All opinions are my own and should not be taken seriously.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.