Elevator Pitch

My rating for GDS Holdings Limited's (NASDAQ:GDS) [9698:HK] stock stays as a Hold.

Earlier, I highlighted that GDS' "valuation multiple de-rating" in the past two years was "justified by worries of industry oversupply" in my January 9, 2023 initiation article.

In this latest write-up, I touch on the unfavorable 2023 financial outlook for GDS. The company is expected to witness a more moderate pace of revenue growth and lower EBITDA margin this year. But GDS' depressed valuations (close to all-time lows) have priced in the negative prospects for the company in the current year to a large extent. In that respect, I view a Hold rating for GDS as fair.

Revenue Growth Prospects

GDS provided the company's management guidance for full-year fiscal 2023 when it released its FY 2022 financial results in mid-March. GDS' revenue guidance for the current year was a disappointment, taking into account the market's expectations and its historical performance.

The company guided that its FY 2023 top line is expected to be in the RMB9,940-10,320 million range, which implies a mid-point revenue guidance for RMB10,130 million.

Prior to the company's FY 2022 results announcement, the sell-side analysts were forecasting a relatively higher FY 2023 revenue of RMB10,407 million (source: S&P Capital IQ) for GDS. In other words, GDS' FY 2023 top line guidance turned out to be -1% lower than what the market was anticipating.

More significantly, GDS' revenue guidance of RMB10,130 million for 2023 translates into a +8.6% sales growth rate. Since the company's IPO in late-2016, GDS has consistently achieved double-digit percentage top line expansion rates every year. This means that FY 2023 will be the first year of single-digit percentage revenue growth for GDS following its public listing, assuming that the company's actual revenue this year ends up being close to its guidance.

In my view, both supply and demand factors have an impact on the lower than expected top line guidance for GDS in FY 2023.

With my early-January initiation article for GDS, I cited third-party research and media articles which suggest that there is very likely to have been an overbuilding of data centers in Mainland China.

Apart from industry oversupply, weak demand from key client segments has also hurt GDS' top line growth prospects. At the company's prior FY 2022 results call on March 15, GDS revealed that the percentage of "new bookings" or "incremental demand" contributed by cloud services providers has dropped substantially from 85%-90% two years ago to "almost 0%" for 2022. Cloud services providers are GDS' largest customer segment, accounting for 63% of data centers in terms of square footage committed by its clients.

In summary, GDS' revenue growth outlook for FY 2023 has turned out to be weaker than expected due to unfavorable demand and supply factors.

Operating Profitability Expectations

GDS' EBITDA guidance for this year wasn't encouraging as well, just like the company's top line expectations discussed in the preceding section.

Management sees the company's normalized EBITDA increasing by +6.2% from RMB4,251 million last year to RMB4,515 million based on the mid-point of its financial guidance.

There are two key things worth noting about GDS' adjusted operating profit guidance. Firstly, GDS' expected EBITDA growth (+6.2%) for FY 2023 is slower than the company's top line growth guidance (+8.6%) this year. Secondly, the company's FY 2023 EBITDA guidance implies that its EBITDA margin is expected to contract by -100 basis points from 45.6% in the previous year to 44.6% for the current year.

If GDS' actual EBITDA is close to what it guided for, the company's EBITDA margin for FY 2023 will represent a new four-year trough. As a comparison, GDS' EBITDA margins for FY 2020, FY 2021, and FY 2022 were 46.7%, 47.5%, and 45.6%, respectively.

GDS' FY 2023 operating profitability guidance implies that the company isn't enjoying any benefits associated with positive operating leverage. For most companies, their operating profit and net income typically grow faster than their top line, because they have a proportion of fixed costs which don't vary with revenue.

In the case of GDS, the company's geographical diversification plans and high power-related expenses have a negative impact on its profitability.

As it stands now, only 0.2% of GDS' data centers (in terms of square footage) that are currently in service are located outside Mainland China. GDS is now investing aggressively to expand its footprint in foreign markets. Notably, the company is guiding for RMB7.5 billion of capital expenditures for FY 2023, of which more than half of 53% is allocated to international expansion efforts. GDS will incur additional expenses in FY 2023 as part of the company's expansion plans in markets outside China, which will be a drag on its profitability for the current year.

Separately, GDS revealed at its FY 2022 earnings call that while "input fuel costs have started to come down", this isn't "reflected in power tariffs yet." As a reference, GDS' EBITDA margin decreased by -190 basis points from 47.5% for FY 2021 to 45.6% in FY 2022, of which about -150 basis points of the margin contraction was driven by higher power-related expenses. It is reasonable to assume that power-related costs could stay high for GDS in 2023.

Valuations Are Close To All-Time Lows

GDS' share price has more than halved, or fallen by -51%, in 2023 year-to-date.

The stock's current valuation multiples are approaching their respective historical troughs as per S&P Capital IQ valuation data. GDS is currently valued by the market at consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples of 5.2 times and 11.6 times, respectively. In comparison, the historical trough Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and EV/EBITDA metrics for GDS were 4.3 times and 10.6 times, respectively.

Concluding Thoughts

GDS' 2023 financial outlook with respect to revenue growth and operating profitability is poor. But GDS' disappointing year-to-date share price performance (-51%) and depressed valuations imply that negatives are priced in. Taking into account both GDS' business outlook and valuations, I stick with my Hold rating for GDS.