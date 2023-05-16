gk-6mt

Investment Thesis

Despite all the technical issues, global aviation demand remain a significant tailwind for Boeing, so recently arisen 737's problems won't really affect company's long-term potential. Anyway, we believe that now Boeing (NYSE:BA) is already fairly valued, as company's further sales are limited to its capacity. Regularly arising technical issues outweigh further FV potential, so after Q1 earnings we remain a HOLD status with fair value price of $202 per share.

Macrodata remain optimistic, further potential remaining, but short-term deliveries are running into technical troubles once again

The recovery of airline industry continues with different pace across regions. According to IATA, USA remains leading country: capacity has already exceeded 2019 level while revenue passenger kilometers lags behind for less than 2%. In other regions, recovery is slower, leaving serious space for further work.

Such decrease compared to 2019 level leaves significant opportunities for aircraft producers (such as Boeing, Airbus or Embraer) and we continue to see huge inflows of new orders which will support long-term revenue growth, as current capacities do not allow plane producers to satisfy all the demand.

In Q1, Boeing total backlog has increased to $411 mln, $334 of which are related to commercial airplanes.

Operating results are also getting better, but technical issues became common for the company. Boeing made 133 plane deliveries in 1Q (+40% y/y), slightly exceeding our forecast of 126 planes. However, the company reported a new production problem in 170 737 MAX aircraft, which will disrupt deliveries. The management said they understood the problem and would resolve it within a few months. We assume there will be significantly fewer deliveries in 2Q, pegging them at 118 (-1% y/y), but we believe deliveries will rebound as soon as 3Q.

Boeing's Defense & Security segment is, on the contrary, recovering faster than we expected: Its revenue reached $6 539 mln (+19.3% y/y). The substantial growth was driven by smaller fines, increased sales in space programs, and a sale of one KC-46A tanker.

Given the reduced revenue forecast for the BCA segment due to a production issue affecting some 737 MAX aircraft on the one hand, but a faster recovery of sales in the defense segment on the other hand, we are lowering the forecast for Boeing's revenue from $79 284 mln (+19.0% y/y) to $78 371 mln (+17.7% y/y) for 2023 and raising it from $90 604 mln (+14.3% y/y) to $92 467 mln (+18.0% y/y) for 2024.

In light of a massive backlog, Boeing's future financial results remain protected, but in the medium term, its deliveries will strongly depend on the company's ability to resolve the production quality issues with the finished good airplanes, as well as the plans of Chinese air carriers, for whom Boeing has made 140 planes that are ready to be delivered out of inventory. The management hasn't lowered its guidance for 2023 deliveries, but the popular 737 model will be produced at a slower pace over the next few months.

Core margins are proceeding well, but marketing seem to be elevated in the middle-term

Following the quarterly results, we have also revised the forecast for the company's profitability in 2023. Boeing has already reached an acceptable level of gross profit margin, which amounted to 10.73% (+8.26 pp y/y) in 1Q. The margin remains lower than the average historical level of ~18.4% due to cost overruns on some programs and deliveries being made at old prices. But we expect that Boeing's gross profit margin will fully rebound by the second half of 2023 as old customer commitments are fulfilled.

However, we see that Boeing's marketing and administrative costs reached $1 304 mln (+51% y/y), or 7.3% of revenue, in 1Q. We attribute the deviation to the company's intense efforts to find new customers as production is recovering. Boeing will probably stick to this policy over the medium term, so marketing spend will remain elevated. Given that, we are increasing the forecast for marketing and administrative expenses from $3 511 mln (-16% y/y) to $5 340 mln (+28% y/y) for 2023 and from $4 092 mln (+17% y/y) to $4 176 mln (-22% y/y) for 2024.

Therefore, in light of the revised revenue forecast and the increased forecast for marketing and administrative costs, we are lowering the EBITDA forecast from $4 622 mln to $2 810 mln for 2023 and raising it from $10 404 mln (+124% y/y) to $10 557 mln (+176% y/y) for 2024.

Free cash flow projections reassessment

Cash flow statement remains the factor that will support Boeing operations and will allow company to resolve all the technical issues while returning to normal operating activity. Anyway, due to higher marketing expenses and lesser inventories outflow we've decreased free cash flow projection in 2023 from $4 234 mln to $3 888 mln and in 2024 from $7 040 mln to $5 875 mln.

Our base assumption for FY2025 remain unchanged and were presented in the previous Boeing article.

Valuation

We are evaluating Boeing's shares fair price based on discounted at 13% FY25 EV/EBITDA multiples method and FCF Yield. The fair value price of the shares is $202. Rating for the company is HOLD.

Even as the company has ongoing manufacturing issues and has been unable to fully meet the record high demand for aircraft, our view on it remains moderately positive for the long term. We believe its operating cycles will get back to normal by 2024-2025, and for the time being Boeing can get on with improving its business and even generate positive cash flows as it sells off inventoried airplanes and gets down payments from customers.

Conclusion

Running into technical troubles once again doesn't really affect Boeing's long-term opportunities. But even despite rising demand and macro tailwinds, valuation remains not attractive. Boeing's technical and operating risks outweigh the upside related to FTM shift and we'd recommend to skip this investment as for now.

To manage the position, we suggest keeping an eye on Boeing and Airbus financials, news about new commercial orders and industry research (e.g., IATA and FAA).