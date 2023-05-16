Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ares Commercial Real Estate: CRE Markets Continue To Weaken

Summary

  • ACRE originates and holds loans against commercial real estate.
  • CRE is the epicenter of current market risks, as many borrowers are struggling with higher interest costs due to the Fed's interest rate hikes.
  • While ACRE holds 4.0% of gross loans as CECLs, losses in offices could swamp this figure as ACRE had to take a $38 million provision on a $57 million loan.
  • Overall, I remain cautious on ACRE stock as I believe the worst is yet to come for commercial real estate.

Offices To Let sign in Glasgow

georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

A few weeks ago, I wrote a cautious article on Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE), arguing that ACRE's financial performance may worsen in the coming quarters due to worsening commercial real estate fundamentals.

Since

GAAP earnings continue to decline

Figure 1 - GAAP earnings continued to decline (ACRE investor presentation)

ACRE increased its reserves against its loan book

Figure 2 - ACRE increased its reserves against its loan book (ACRE investor presentation)

CRE loan charge offs for U.S. banks

Figure 3 - CRE loan charge offs for U.S. commercial banks (St. Louis Fed)

ACRE has $823 million in office loans

Figure 4 - ACRE has $823 million in office loans (ACRE investor presentation)

ACRE estimated reserve ratio by property type

Figure 5 - ACRE estimated reserve ratio by property type (Author created with data from company disclosures)

Office remain epicenter of investor worries

Figure 6 - Offices remain epicenter of investor worries (Financial Times)

ACRE slowing loan originations

Figure 7 - ACRE slowing loan originations (ACRE investor presentation)

ACRE has $475 of loan capacity

Figure 8 - ACRE has $475 million of loan capacity (ACRE investor presentation)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

