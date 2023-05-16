Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Azul Is Flying Higher, But Its Stock Is Not

May 16, 2023 5:52 AM ETAzul S.A. (AZUL)
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Azul has significantly improved its quarterly results.
  • The company has structurally reduced costs.
  • At current prices the stock is undervalued.
  • Risks for airlines remain and some additional risk is tied to Brazilian airlines and companies.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Aerospace Forum: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Airbus A320neo - PR-YRH - Azul Linhas Aéreas - During the party ceremony - Azul 10 years

Herbert Pictures

Last year I started covering Azul (NYSE:AZUL), and while the company was bullish on its future, I didn't adopt a buy rating and most likely my Hold rating on the stock wasn't the best one as

This table shows the Azul Q1 2023 financial performance.

Azul

This slide shows the profit improvement for Azul.

Azul

This slide shows the Azul deleveraging path.

Azul

This slide shows the EBITDA trajectory for Azul airlines.

Azul

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum for the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
14.68K Followers
In-depth insights from an expert on the aerospace and airline industries
Dhierin is a leading contributor covering the aerospace industry on Seeking Alpha and the founder of The Aerospace Forum. With his Aerospace Engineering background he has a more indepth knowledge about aerospace products enabling him to cover a complex niche. Most of his reports will be about companies in the aerospace industry or airlines industry, comparing products and looking at market forecasts providing investors with unique and thorough insights. Dhierin has accumulated nearly 20 million views never failing to spark healthy and thoughtful discussions for investors and aerospace professionals.

His reports have been cited by CNBC, the Puget Sound Business Journal, the Wichita Business Journal and National Public Radio. His expertise is also leveraged in Luchtvaartnieuws Magazine, the biggest aviation magazine in the Benelux.

AeroAnalysis offers wide variety of services, ranging from providing data and cost models to consultancy possibilities. Check out our website for more information. Though we believe in the strong nature of our analysis, we are in no way giving buy or sell recommendations and advise everyone to do their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.