Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 5:01 AM ETYamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF), YAMHY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.33K Followers

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:YAMHF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 2:05 AM ET

Company Participants

Shitara Motofumi - Director and Senior Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shitara Motofumi

I am Shitara from Yamaha Motor Company Limited. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule today to participate in the Yamaha Motor Company Limited Earning Presentation for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued interest, understanding and support of our business.

I will now give an overview of the financial results. Please refer to page four. First of all, I would like to explain the key points of our first quarter results. Our first quarter results achieved record high net sales, operating income and operating income ratio. Both sales and profits increased significantly in the core motorcycle and the marine product business supported by strong demand and increased production and shipments.

On the other hand, the robotics business posted lower sales and profits, due to continued sluggish semiconductor market and weak domestic demand in China, since the second-half of last year. On the outlook for the current fiscal year, we expect the continued uncertainty in the U.S. and European countries and while economic recovery is expected to continue in many emerging markets.

Regarding market trends, while demand for outdoor, leisure activities expected to decline, strong demand for motorcycles in emerging markets and for large outboard motors is expected to continue. In the SPV business, the e-Bike market is expected to grow moderately and the robotics market is expected to recover from the second-half of this year. We continue believe that both of these markets will grow in the medium to long-term.

Based on this recognition of the environment, the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.