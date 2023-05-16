Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SFL Corporation: A Dividend Yield Of 11.2% - Time To Accumulate

May 16, 2023 6:05 AM ETSFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL)1 Comment
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SFL Corporation reported a quarterly income of $0.05 per diluted share compared to $0.37 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share this quarter. The dividend yield is now 11.02%. Furthermore, the company initiated a $100 million share buyback.
  • I recommend buying SFL between $8.4 and $8.6, with lower support at $8.15.
Aerial view of tanker ship carrying oil or gas at sea.

bfk92

Introduction

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) released its first quarter 2022 results on May 15, 2023.

Note: This article updates my February 16, 2023 article. I have followed SFL's quarterly Seeking Alpha results since Sept. 2014.

1 - 1Q23 Results Snapshot

Table

SFL 1Q23 Highlights (SFL Presentation)

Table

SFL Quarterly Backlog 1Q23 (SFL Presentation)

Chart

SFL Quarterly Backlog History (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

SFL Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Operating revenues were $173.27 million compared to $152.39 million in the same quarter a year ago, down from $197.82 million in 4Q22.

Chart

SFL Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA History (Fun Trading)

Chart

SFL Quarterly Dividend History (Fun Trading)

Chart

SFL Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

SFL Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

SFL's long-term debt (including current) is $2.15 billion, and total cash is estimated at $208.07 million as of March 31, 2023.

Table

SFL Rig backlog (SFL Presentation)

chart

SFL TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

