Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) is a semiconductor company with a global presence that focuses on creating specialized and custom products for a wide range of applications. Their products include discrete semiconductors and application-specific standard products (ASSPs) that are used in various fields such as automotive, communications, computing, consumer electronics, industrial, and medical sectors. The company has a track record of delivering high-quality and reliable products to its customers and is constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of different industries.

Despite the broad offering of products and markets that Diodes serves it hasn't been able to translate into any significant growth. The last report showed the company both losing revenues and market share. Shares are also starting to increase which really honestly help a buy case. I think there are more solid options with exposure to the semiconductor market and will be rating Diodes a sell here. I don't see a growth case from here.

Slow Growth

In the last earnings report, the company saw revenues decrease by around 3.1% YoY and 5.8% QoQ. Those aren't great numbers and I think it's part of the reason for the low valuation of the company currently, just around 13x forward earnings. I have a strong sense that the valuation will continue to be suppressed as Diodes is no longer a growth story but perhaps a value company at best, despite not having a dividend.

The only positive I saw in the last report is the maintenance of margins despite lower revenues, this might prove the company is somewhat resilient in tough times nonetheless. The CEO Dr. Keh-Shew Lu had the following to say:

In fact, gross margin has remained over 41% for the past four quarters and above our target model of 40%, underscoring our execution on new product initiatives and product mix improvements".

Looking into the coming quarter the revenues are estimated to be around $467 million, more or less the same as the first quarter and the outlook for the year is that revenues will remain quite flat as a result of a slower expected recovery in some key markets the company serves.

The outlook though for the overall semiconductor industry remains strong. Until 2029 the industry is expected to see a 12.2% CAGR which should provide ample opportunity for companies to see impressive growth numbers. But I don't think it will happen to Diodes as they haven't yet displayed those numbers, despite the incredible demand that 2021 and 2022 placed on the industry.

The Financial State

Looking at the financials of the company they remain very strong with a cash position of $323 million almost entirely able to cover the current liabilities of $390 million. The company mentions in its last presentation that they want to increase shareholder value but provides no means as to how to do that. I think a good start would be to accumulate a larger chance position to help hedge against tough times like now when revenues are stagnating. To keep investors interested and happy, having a solid dividend would be a great start.

Diodes had almost $100 million in cash flow from operations in the first quarter, but as they needed to pay down debt the net cash flows decrease to a negative $15 million. I think the company has some work to do regarding its margins, and keeping steady and strong cash flows. That will help with the long-term outlook of the company and should help push the valuation upwards.

Moving over to the debt though, the company holds a very small portion in long-term debt, just under $90 million as of the last report. This low amount of debt helps the company keep a very strong asset/liabilities ratio which sits around 3.69 right now. The low amount of debt also means of course the company has a negative net debt which really showcases the stable balance sheet they have currently. I do expect there to continue being some dilution in shares, not as a result of negative cash flows, but out of a sheer need to have more liquid capital available for the company.

Valuation

Looking at the valuation of Diodes they sit very low at just 13x forward earnings, far below the sector's average of above 19. I have explained some of the reasons I think this low valuation occurring, the main reason being the company is no longer a growth story, but instead a value investment. They have no dividend so the only benefit you'd get currently is a slight appreciation in share prices as the company steadily grows revenues. But as 2023 seems to turn out to be a stagnating year for the company, the share dilution would actually make you lose value even if the shares stay flat.

But this hasn't stopped the company from outperforming the s&p 500 the last year though. I think Diodes is still riding the highs of 2021 and 2022 with strong demand for the semiconductor industry. As the industry is cyclical, I see the coming few years being very challenging for a company like Diodes, and a drop in share price might very well happen to reflect the loss of margins that I expect to happen. Instead of going with a company like Diodes, I think it's wiser to go with a more well-established company like Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) which has exposure to similar trends to Diodes. They have better margins and distribute a dividend also. On top of that, the growth prospects for the company remain stronger.

Company Takeaway

Diodes Incorporated is a company that has seen momentum from the demand placed on the semiconductor industry, unfortunately, this hasn't properly translated into massive growth for them. In 2021 and 2022 they saw good growth but they haven't been able to capitalize on it and build up strong cash flows. Instead, 2023 seems to be a flat year for them and I think that is a big part of the reason for the low multiple the company is currently getting. I think the future will be challenging for Diodes as they have both lost revenues and market share.

I think it's challenging to make a buy case for a company with weak cash flows that turned negative when they needed to pay back debts. For a long-term position I want to get some value as well as an investor, and I don't think I will be getting that with Diodes right now unfortunately. I will be rating them a sell as I see better opportunities that have similar exposure as DIOD.